Cavaliers Make Good First Impression

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — She’ll know much more about her basketball team after its first road game, but Amaka Agugua-Hamilton had ample reason to smile Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

It wasn’t just that Virginia topped the century mark in its 104-68 win over American in the season opener for both teams. Agugua-Hamilton loved how efficient the Cavaliers were with the ball. They totaled 35 fast-break points and were credited with assists on 26 of their 42 field goals.

“We don’t want to just jack shots,” said Agugua-Hamilton, who’s in her third season at UVA. “We had a couple questionable ones, but that’s part of the game. I thought we played with pace—26 assists on 42 baskets is great. I thought we sometimes drew two people and kicked, found an open person, and that’s why we were able to get a lot of assists. But then we also were very aggressive and asserted ourselves early. I thought we got to the paint, finished at the rim, and hit open shots.”

In perhaps the game’s most memorable sequence, sophomore point guard Kymora Johnson, leading a three-on-one fast break, flipped a behind-the-back pass to freshman forward Breona Hurd for a layup that pushed Virginia’s lead to 49-25 with 1:08 left in the first half.

“I was just happy to play with the team, show off our chemistry that we’ve been working on, the pace we’ve been working on, and all our talents,” Hurd said. “I was just having fun out there.”

The Wahoos, who advanced to the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament’s second round last season, weren’t perfect against American. They gave up 45 second-half points, “but I thought for the most part we were locked in,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “It was a great team effort.”

American struggled to match UVA’s size, talent and athleticism. In games like that, Agugua-Hamilton said, “I just want us to be consistent. I don’t want us to play the front of anybody’s jersey. I want us to play our game. with pace, execute in the half court when we need to, defend at an elite level. So I thought I saw a lot of that tonight.

“Our pace was really, really good. I think with our athleticism and depth, we can really wear the other team down with running and transition. So I thought we did that, especially there in the fourth. They got pretty tired and we were able to get some run-outs. But our communication was good for the most part. We can tighten up some things defensively, but it was a great first showing, for sure.”