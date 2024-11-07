Virginia Travels to No. 10 Oklahoma Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (1-0) is set to travel to No. 10 Oklahoma (1-0) on Friday (Nov. 8). Tipoff from Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. is set for 9 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Broadcast Information

Friday’s season opener will air on SEC Network which is also available on espn.com/watch and the ESPN app for customers with the SEC Network included by their TV provider.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

For Openers

Virginia meets Oklahoma for just the second time in series history and the first time on the road at Lloyd Noble Center.

The Cavaliers and Sooners met for the first time in 2023-24 when Oklahoma emerged with an 82-67 win at John Paul Jones Arena

The Cavaliers are 21-4 all-time against non-ACC opponents under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 977-549 (.640).

A Win Would…

Give Virginia its first-ever win in a young series with Oklahoma.

Mark Virginia’s first upset win over a top-10 opponent on the road since an 83-82 win at No. 5 Tennessee (11/17/2008).

See the Cavaliers improve to 2-0 for the third consecutive season under Agugua-Hamilton.

The Returners

Virginia returns seven players from last year’s squad including Second Team All-ACC and All-Freshman selection, Kymora Johnson.

Other returners include guards Paris Clark, Olivia McGhee, Jillian Brown, and Yonta Vaughn, and forwards Edessa Noyan, and Taylor Lauterbach.

The Newcomers

Virginia signed four players from the transfer portal this offseason including guard Casey Valenti-Paea (Long Beach State) as well as front-court players RyLee Grays (North Carolina), Latasha Lattimore (Miami) and Hawa Dombouya (Maryland).

In addition to its group of transfers, Virginia brings in three freshmen including four-star prospect Breona Hurd, Payton Dunbar, and Kamryn Kitchen.

Both Dunbar and Kitchen elected to reclassify over the summer and join the Cavalier program as freshmen for the 2024-25 season.

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.

The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.

Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.

One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

On The Horizon