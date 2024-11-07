Virginia Travels to No. 10 Oklahoma Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (1-0) is set to travel to No. 10 Oklahoma (1-0) on Friday (Nov. 8). Tipoff from Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. is set for 9 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
Broadcast Information
- Friday’s season opener will air on SEC Network which is also available on espn.com/watch and the ESPN app for customers with the SEC Network included by their TV provider.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.
For Openers
- Virginia meets Oklahoma for just the second time in series history and the first time on the road at Lloyd Noble Center.
- The Cavaliers and Sooners met for the first time in 2023-24 when Oklahoma emerged with an 82-67 win at John Paul Jones Arena
- The Cavaliers are 21-4 all-time against non-ACC opponents under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.
- Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 977-549 (.640).
A Win Would…
- Give Virginia its first-ever win in a young series with Oklahoma.
- Mark Virginia’s first upset win over a top-10 opponent on the road since an 83-82 win at No. 5 Tennessee (11/17/2008).
- See the Cavaliers improve to 2-0 for the third consecutive season under Agugua-Hamilton.
The Returners
- Virginia returns seven players from last year’s squad including Second Team All-ACC and All-Freshman selection, Kymora Johnson.
- Other returners include guards Paris Clark, Olivia McGhee, Jillian Brown, and Yonta Vaughn, and forwards Edessa Noyan, and Taylor Lauterbach.
The Newcomers
- Virginia signed four players from the transfer portal this offseason including guard Casey Valenti-Paea (Long Beach State) as well as front-court players RyLee Grays (North Carolina), Latasha Lattimore (Miami) and Hawa Dombouya (Maryland).
- In addition to its group of transfers, Virginia brings in three freshmen including four-star prospect Breona Hurd, Payton Dunbar, and Kamryn Kitchen.
- Both Dunbar and Kitchen elected to reclassify over the summer and join the Cavalier program as freshmen for the 2024-25 season.
Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket
- After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.
- The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.
- Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
- On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.
- The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.
2024-25 Season Opponents
- This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.
- One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
On The Horizon
- Virginia returns home to take on Radford on Wednesday (Nov. 13).
- Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX)
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).