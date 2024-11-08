Virginia Suffers Road Defeat at No. 10 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — The Virginia women’s basketball team (1-1) was unable to recover from an early scoring run, falling to No. 10 Oklahoma (2-0) by a score of 95-51 at Lloyd Noble Center on Friday night (Nov. 8). The Cavaliers cut a 21-point lead down to 17 at the half but were outscored 35-16 in the third quarter suffering their first loss of the season.

Freshman Breona Hurd led the Cavaliers with 15 points on the night while collecting five rebounds, three steals and a pair of assists. Paris Clark (11 pts, 2 reb, 3 ast) and Kymora Johnson (10 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast) also scored in double figures for the Cavaliers.

How It Happened

Breona Hurd connected from beyond the arc to give Virginia an early 3-2 lead, but the Wolfpack scored nine straight points to flip the score in their favor at 11-3. The Cavaliers scored six straight points to cut the Sooner lead to just a pair, but a 12-6 Oklahoma run left Virginia trailing 25-15 at the end of the first. Latasha Lattimore led UVA in the opening quarter with five points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT).

Edessa Noyan knocked down a three-pointer to begin the second quarter, but the Sooners answered with a 16-4 run to take their largest lead of the first half at 21 points [43-22]. A three-pointer from Paris Clark followed by a Breona Hurd transition layup helped the Cavaliers cut the lead to 17 [44-27] at halftime.

Oklahoma outscored Virginia 35-16 in the third quarter while after out-rebounding the Hoos 17-8 which led to 9 second-chance points. Hurd poured in seven of her 15 points for the game in the third quarter while Johnson went 2-for-3 from three-point range to score six in the quarter.

The Cavaliers were outscored in by a margin of 16-8 in the game’s final quarter. The Oklahoma lead would grow to as large as 46 points [94-48] before the final buzzer sounded on a 95-51 defeat.

Game Notes

The Cavaliers fall to 0-2 in the all-time series with Oklahoma

Double figure scorers: Hurd (15), Clark (11), Johnson (10)

Hurd marked her second straight game scoring in double figures while also recording at least five rebounds, one steal and one assist

With three steals on the night, Hurd marked a career-high

Virginia allowed 23 points off turnovers and 16 on second-chance opportunities

The Cavaliers were out-rebounded by a margin of 39-66

Up Next:

The Cavaliers return to action on Wednesday (Nov. 13) when they host Radford (1-1). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).