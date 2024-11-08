Virginia Suffers Road Defeat at No. 10 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — The Virginia women’s basketball team (1-1) was unable to recover from an early scoring run, falling to No. 10 Oklahoma (2-0) by a score of 95-51 at Lloyd Noble Center on Friday night (Nov. 8). The Cavaliers cut a 21-point lead down to 17 at the half but were outscored 35-16 in the third quarter suffering their first loss of the season.
Freshman Breona Hurd led the Cavaliers with 15 points on the night while collecting five rebounds, three steals and a pair of assists. Paris Clark (11 pts, 2 reb, 3 ast) and Kymora Johnson (10 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast) also scored in double figures for the Cavaliers.
How It Happened
Breona Hurd connected from beyond the arc to give Virginia an early 3-2 lead, but the Wolfpack scored nine straight points to flip the score in their favor at 11-3. The Cavaliers scored six straight points to cut the Sooner lead to just a pair, but a 12-6 Oklahoma run left Virginia trailing 25-15 at the end of the first. Latasha Lattimore led UVA in the opening quarter with five points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT).
Edessa Noyan knocked down a three-pointer to begin the second quarter, but the Sooners answered with a 16-4 run to take their largest lead of the first half at 21 points [43-22]. A three-pointer from Paris Clark followed by a Breona Hurd transition layup helped the Cavaliers cut the lead to 17 [44-27] at halftime.
Oklahoma outscored Virginia 35-16 in the third quarter while after out-rebounding the Hoos 17-8 which led to 9 second-chance points. Hurd poured in seven of her 15 points for the game in the third quarter while Johnson went 2-for-3 from three-point range to score six in the quarter.
The Cavaliers were outscored in by a margin of 16-8 in the game’s final quarter. The Oklahoma lead would grow to as large as 46 points [94-48] before the final buzzer sounded on a 95-51 defeat.
Game Notes
- The Cavaliers fall to 0-2 in the all-time series with Oklahoma
- Double figure scorers: Hurd (15), Clark (11), Johnson (10)
- Hurd marked her second straight game scoring in double figures while also recording at least five rebounds, one steal and one assist
- With three steals on the night, Hurd marked a career-high
- Virginia allowed 23 points off turnovers and 16 on second-chance opportunities
- The Cavaliers were out-rebounded by a margin of 39-66
Up Next:
The Cavaliers return to action on Wednesday (Nov. 13) when they host Radford (1-1). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).