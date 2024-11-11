Sanker Nabs Third ACC Weekly Honor of 2024

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the third time this season, Virginia safety Jonas Sanker has been named Defensive Back of the Week by the Atlantic Coast Conference, the league office announced today (Nov. 11). Sanker joins Jamie Sharper (1996) as the only two defensive backs in program history to earn such honors three times in a single season.

Sanker singlehandedly willed Virginia to a 24-19 road victory over then-No. 23 Pitt on Saturday. The Charlottesville native finished with five tackles, including two for-loss, an interception and recorded UVA’s first blocked field goal since 2021. Sanker and the rest of the Cavaliers’ defense held Pitt, which came into the contest as the nation’s 10th-ranked offense (38.9 ppg), to 19 only points, its second-lowest scoring output this season and fewest in a loss since its 2023 season finale against Duke when the Panthers also scored 19 points.

On three consecutive plays in the third quarter Sanker recorded a TFL to force fourth down, blocked a field goal and recorded an interception on Pitt’s first play of the ensuing drive. The Cavaliers trailed by six when Sanker blocked the kick and scored the go-ahead touchdown on the next possession. Sanker returned his interception 45 yards into the red zone to help setup what proved to be the game-winning score.

Up next, Virginia (5-4, 3-3) returns to action Saturday (Nov. 16), when it travels to No. 8 Notre Dame (8-1). Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. on NBC.

Week 11 ACC Football Players of the Week

Quarterback of the Week – Fernando Mendoza, Cal

Running Back of the Week – Kye Robichaux, Boston College

Offensive Receiver of the Week – Oronde Gadsen II, Syracuse

Offensive Lineman of the Week – Jordan Williams, Georgia Tech

Defensive Lineman of the Week – Xavier Carlton, Cal

Linebacker of the Week – Sammy Brown, Clemson

Defensive Back of the Week – Jonas Sanker, Virginia

Specialist of the Week – Ryan Coe, Cal

Rookie of the Week – Sammy Brown, Clemson