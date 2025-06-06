Cavalier Legend Frank J. Quayle III’s Lifelong Legacy and a $5 Million Gift to Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Frank J. Quayle III’s name is imprinted in the history and heart of the University of Virginia. As a record-breaking running back, lacrosse player, longtime radio analyst, mentor, philanthropist and community pillar, Quayle has inspired generations on and off the field. Today, the University of Virginia and the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) announced a $5 million planned gift from the Quayle family to Virginia Athletics.
The idea of a family gift to Virginia Athletics by Frank’s wife, Peggy, and his three children, Jay, Willie and Kelly, was initiated as a tribute to his legacy, and the transformative role the University has played in their lives. It will support Virginia Athletics by advancing academic excellence, championship programs and student-athlete development. In recognition, the lobby of the forthcoming Olympic Sports Complex will bear the name of Frank J. Quayle III.
“For our family, UVA Athletics is woven into the fabric of our lives,” said his wife, Peggy. “We wanted to honor Frank in a way that reflects the values of humility, perseverance, and gratitude that he has carried forward.”
A Cavalier Through and Through
A native of Garden City, New York, Quayle came to Virginia by way of Cheshire Academy, where he was first recruited. Legendary UVA athletic director Gene Corrigan, later becoming a close family friend, helped guide Quayle to Charlottesville in the mid-1960s.
On the field, Quayle was electric. In his three varsity seasons (1966-68), he rushed for 2,695 yards and caught 83 passes for 1,145 yards. He earned ACC Player of the Year and Overall Athlete of the Year honors in 1968, leading Virginia to a 7–3 record, and solidifying himself as one of the program’s all-time greats. His #24 jersey is one of just six retired numbers in Virginia football history. In addition to football, Quayle was a two-time, first-team All-ACC honoree (1967-68) and earned Honorable Mention All-America honors in lacrosse (1967).
Drafted out of Virginia by the Denver Broncos, Quayle’s heart was always in Virginia. After a brief time in the NFL, including during the NFL players’ strike, he transitioned into real estate in Charlottesville, where he became a prominent and trusted figure in the community.
Beyond the Gridiron
Quayle’s impact spans beyond the playing field. For more than 40 years, he has been Owner/Broker and President of Roy Wheeler Realty Co., specializing in marketing and selling fine properties, notably farms, country estates, and fine homes. In the late 1980’s, he was recognized by USA Today as one of the top three estate brokers in the United States. For 29 years, he was the voice of Virginia Football as a beloved radio color analyst, providing insight, passion, and iconic calls including the famous 1995 goal-line stand that ended Florida State’s 29-game ACC win streak. For many fans, his voice was UVA Football.
His passion for sports extended into coaching youth, where he mentored countless young athletes, from little league football teams to high school squads. Quayle’s coaching style combined competitiveness with empathy, earning him lasting admiration. Many people credit Quayle’s mentorship as life changing.
Whether through coaching, community work with organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Bridge Ministries, Elk Hill, and the Boys and Girls Club, or serving on boards across UVA and Charlottesville, Quayle’s life has been defined by giving back. Quayle was elected to and served on the UVA Alumni Board of Managers from 2017-2023.
A Lifelong Bond
This latest gift is deeply personal to the Quayle family. The Olympic Sports Center is connected to the McCue Center, named after Dr. Frank “Doc” McCue, who served as UVA’s team doctor for over four decades and was Quayle’s UVA mentor with whom he enjoyed a lifelong friendship. Quayle’s wedding ceremony to Peggy in 1971 was held at the UVA Chapel, with the reception held in Doc McCue’s backyard. The connection between Quayle and McCue, rooted in shared values of service and humility, helped inspire the family’s decision to give the gift.
Frank has maintained lifelong relationships with his former teammates. He and Peggy enjoy a players’ tailgate before football games that honors the late Gene Arnette, his trusted and admired quarterback.
A Father’s Influence
All three children were recruited and enrolled as scholar-athletes to play lacrosse; Jay and Kelly at Princeton, and Wille at UVA. Both Jay’s and Willie’s teams won national titles. Kelly had left her team to study abroad the year Princeton won the women’s lacrosse championship. Today, they carry forward their father’s example of integrity, humility and joy in sport. Their motivation speaks to a lifetime of quiet strength, enduring love, and deep gratitude.
Jay recalled hearing his father’s voice calling games on the radio, and the pride of seeing him miss only one game in nearly 30 years, for Jay’s wedding. Willie reflected on his father’s constant gratitude for “wearing a grateful heart” that guided his success. Kelly shared early memories of tagging along to practices and office work, learning lessons in perseverance and humility that shaped her own career and outlook.
Frank’s influence runs deep in his children, grandchildren, and in the lives of so many he coached, mentored, or simply showed kindness to.
Lasting Impact
Head Football Coach Tony Elliott recently invited Frank to sign a special glass panel honoring former Virginia football players. Quayle stood with the same spirit that once drove him downfield, this time surrounded by a new generation of scholar-athletes carrying the torch he helped ignite.
From the stands at Scott Stadium, where the Quayles have held the same season tickets for over 50 years, to the new Olympic Sports Center lobby that will bear his name, Frank J. Quayle III’s legacy is one of lasting impact, deep love for the game, and an unwavering commitment to community.