Cavalier Legend Frank J. Quayle III’s Lifelong Legacy and a $5 Million Gift to Virginia Athletics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Frank J. Quayle III’s name is imprinted in the history and heart of the University of Virginia. As a record-breaking running back, lacrosse player, longtime radio analyst, mentor, philanthropist and community pillar, Quayle has inspired generations on and off the field. Today, the University of Virginia and the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) announced a $5 million planned gift from the Quayle family to Virginia Athletics.

The idea of a family gift to Virginia Athletics by Frank’s wife, Peggy, and his three children, Jay, Willie and Kelly, was initiated as a tribute to his legacy, and the transformative role the University has played in their lives. It will support Virginia Athletics by advancing academic excellence, championship programs and student-athlete development. In recognition, the lobby of the forthcoming Olympic Sports Complex will bear the name of Frank J. Quayle III.

“For our family, UVA Athletics is woven into the fabric of our lives,” said his wife, Peggy. “We wanted to honor Frank in a way that reflects the values of humility, perseverance, and gratitude that he has carried forward.”

A Cavalier Through and Through

A native of Garden City, New York, Quayle came to Virginia by way of Cheshire Academy, where he was first recruited. Legendary UVA athletic director Gene Corrigan, later becoming a close family friend, helped guide Quayle to Charlottesville in the mid-1960s.

On the field, Quayle was electric. In his three varsity seasons (1966-68), he rushed for 2,695 yards and caught 83 passes for 1,145 yards. He earned ACC Player of the Year and Overall Athlete of the Year honors in 1968, leading Virginia to a 7–3 record, and solidifying himself as one of the program’s all-time greats. His #24 jersey is one of just six retired numbers in Virginia football history. In addition to football, Quayle was a two-time, first-team All-ACC honoree (1967-68) and earned Honorable Mention All-America honors in lacrosse (1967).

Drafted out of Virginia by the Denver Broncos, Quayle’s heart was always in Virginia. After a brief time in the NFL, including during the NFL players’ strike, he transitioned into real estate in Charlottesville, where he became a prominent and trusted figure in the community.