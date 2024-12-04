Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
2025 National Signing Day Central

Signing Day Show on ACCNX

Welcome to your home for the 2024-25 signing class for Virginia football. The newest Cavaliers are introduced here and you can find all your information on the latest class below. View the signing day class roster (updated in real-time)

NamePos.Ht.Wt.HometownHigh School
Josiah AbdullahWR5-11180Columbus, Ga.Woodward Academy
Jon AdairOL6-5280Franklin, Tenn.Lipscomb Academy
Corey CostnerDB6-1190Baltimore, Md.Perry Hall
Xay DavisRB5-10193Richmond, Va.The Collegiate School
Cole GeerQB6-1205Griswold, Conn.Deerfield Academy
Jim Harris Jr.OL6-4285Muskegon, Mich.Muskegon
Sichan JohnDT6-2292Lawrenceville, Ga.Hebron Christian Academy
Bjorn JurgensenQB6-3195Orlando, Fla.Bishop Moore Catholic
Dillon Newton-ShortWR6-1205Matoaca, Va.Matoaca
Josiah PersingerDB5-11170Roanoke, Va.Salem
Isaiah ReeseLB6-3220Gilford, N.H.Gilford
Grayson ReidOL6-3290Washington, D.C.The Maret School
Isaiah RobinsonWR6-2185Chester, Va.Trinity Episcopal School
Justin RoweLB6-2210Ottawa, OntarioAsheville School
CJ SpenceDB5-10180St Louis, Mo.John Burroughs
Willem ThurberTE6-5235Brattleboro, Vt.Deerfield Academy
Montino WilliamsDB6-2187Chesterfield, Va.Matoaca
Justin ZamesTE6-4235Tampa, Fla.Berkeley Prep

2025 Signing Day

