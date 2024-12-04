2025 National Signing Day Central

Welcome to your home for the 2024-25 signing class for Virginia football. The newest Cavaliers are introduced here and you can find all your information on the latest class below. View the signing day class roster (updated in real-time)

Signing Day 𝓹𝓻𝓮𝓶𝓲𝓮𝓻𝓮 Join us at 6:30 pm tomorrow, Dec 4, for our 2025 Early Signing Day Show‼️ Broadcasts⬇️

Right here on X

📺 YouTube VirginiaFootball24

👨‍💻 @theACCDN #NSD25 | #GoHoos⚔️ pic.twitter.com/pNkC82h20Z — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 3, 2024