Cavaliers Add First Wave of Reinforcements

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

As the University of Virginia football program continues building its roster for 2025, the staff’s focus now shifts to the transfer portal, which opens next week. Wednesday, though, was an opportunity for head coach Tony Elliott to discuss the recruits UVA added on the first day of the fall signing period.

In all, 19 high school seniors signed with the Cavaliers on Wednesday, including six players from the state of Virginia. (No. 19, defensive end Evan Ward, announced his signing after Elliott’s press conference.)

Six of the recruits will enroll at the University next month and go through spring practice with the team: wide receivers Josiah Abdullah and Dillon Newton-Short, tight end Justin Zames, offensive lineman Jim Harris Jr., defensive tackle Sichan John and defensive back Corey Costner.

“To get those guys rolling, it’s going to help them immensely,” Elliott told reporters at the Hardie Center. “In essence, when you come in midyear, you’re getting 15 practices, all of the offseason, the strength and conditioning. It’s almost like you’ve had an additional year before you even get to fall camp. Super excited and happy for them.”

The class includes two quarterbacks: 6-foot-1 Cole Geer and 6-foot-3 Bjorn Jurgensen. A hand injury hindered Geer this fall at Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts, but he’s a “very, very good athlete,” Elliott said. “The athleticism, the competitor, that’s what we fell in love with in the beginning.”

Jurgensen, a senior at Bishop Moore Catholic High School in Orlando, Fla., “was a guy we got on a little bit later in the recruiting process,” Elliott said, “because we knew we were going to take two [quarterbacks] in the class … He had a monster season down in Florida. We had to work hard to keep some of the bigger guys off of him, so to speak.”

The quarterbacks are “a little bit different, but they complement each other well,” Elliott said. “Excited for those guys to get here in the summer and compete.”

Geer and Jurgensen are joining a program that will have to replace its top two quarterbacks from this season. Fifth-year senior Tony Muskett is out of eligibility, so that was expected, but sophomore Anthony Colandrea announced this week that he’s entering the transfer portal.

Colandrea started UVA’s first 11 games, but Muskett took all the snaps in its season finale Saturday night against Virginia Tech. The Wahoos finished 5-7 overall and 3-5 in ACC play after losing to the Hokies in Blacksburg.

Virginia’s returning quarterbacks are expected to include Gavin Frakes and Grady Brosterhous.

“Unfortunate situation with AC,” Elliott said. “The intention with the decision I made [for the Virginia Tech game] was never to get him to entertain or think about the portal. I was planning on him coming back and being the guy for us going forward.

“Things change. Now we will have to go and look and find a veteran guy in the portal. We’re going to be aggressive from that standpoint, because I think we got a lot to sell. I wish AC well. He’s leaving here on good terms. There’s no bad blood from my perspective … I was excited about getting back to work this offseason and helping to get him to a place of getting his confidence back at the highest level. Also I knew that I have a responsibility this offseason to go put some more pieces in place around him. Unfortunately, we’ll be doing that with another veteran quarterback through the portal process.”

How many players Virginia will pursue in the transfer portal hasn’t been finalized, Elliott said. “Right now we’re in the process of having exit meetings with all of our players on the roster … In terms of the size of the portal class, that will be determined over the next really few days as we finish up these meetings as the portal gets ready to open on [Tuesday].”

Between the end of the 2023 season and the start of training camp last summer, the Hoos added 14 transfers.

“Each year is going to be different,” Elliott said. “I do want to be a developmental program. However, the landscape is changing so fast. It’s hard to be developmental if you lose your developmental guys, right? If I have developmental guys that are leaving, it’s hard to get the exact replacement with the exact same situation based off timing. If I lose guys now, it’s hard to replace that by February with a high school kid.”

UVA’s roster has numerous holes to fill. Forty-one players were recognized in the Senior Day ceremony that preceded the Hoos’ final home game this month.

The coaching staff will “be looking at every position [in the portal],” Elliott said. “We may not end up signing one at every position.”