Virginia’s Final Home Game Against SMU Set for Noon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today (Nov. 11) that Virginia’s final home game of the season against SMU (Nov. 23) has been set for noon. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

To celebrate the Cavaliers’ 24-19 victory over then-No. 23 Pittsburgh and in conjunction with Fan Appreciation Day, fans can take advantage of 50-percent off tickets, which start as low as $12.50. The flash sale will be offered for a limited time only.

Below is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Nov. 23:

NC State at Georgia Tech, Thursday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN – as previously released

Wake Forest at Miami, noon ET on ESPN

SMU at Virginia, noon ET/11 a.m. CT on ESPN2

North Carolina at Boston College, noon ET on The CW

UConn at Syracuse, noon ET on ACC Network

Charleston Southern at Florida State, 1:30 p.m. ET on ACCNX

Pitt at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 – precise time designation after the games of 11/16

Stanford at Cal, 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on ACC Network

The Citadel at Clemson, 3:30 p.m. ET on The CW

Virginia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Up next, the Cavaliers (5-4, 3-3) return to action Saturday (Nov. 16), when they travel to No. 8 Notre Dame (8-1). Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. on NBC.