Cavaliers Set to Host Radford Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (1-1) is set to host Radford (1-2) on Wednesday (Nov. 13). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Wednesday’s game has been designated as UVA Strong Night as the team honors the memory of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry who tragically lost their lives two years ago on Nov. 13, 2022.

🔶UVA Strong🔷 Join us as we honor the lives of Lavel, Devin, and D’Sean. The first 1,000 fans will receive a UVA Strong shirt at our game versus Radford as we carry forward their legacy on the 2 year anniversary of their passing.#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/5n2RNazwX7 — Virginia Women's Basketball (@UVAWomensHoops) November 12, 2024

Broadcast Information

Wednesday’s game will air on ACC Network Extra which is also available on espn.com/watch and the ESPN app for customers with the ACC Network included by their TV provider.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

For Openers

Virginia looks to rebound after its first loss of the season at No. 10 Oklahoma when the team hosts Radford (1-2) on Wednesday (Nov. 13) at 7 p.m.

The Cavaliers are 21-5 all-time against non-ACC opponents under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 977-550 (.640) record.

Series History

Virginia meets Radford for the 17th time in series history. The teams have split the series to date with eight wins each.

The teams last met in 2018 when a 57-44 Radford victory snapped a streak of seven consecutive Cavalier wins in the series.

The Cavaliers have a 7-2 advantage in the all-time series when playing in Charlottesville.

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.

The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.

Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.

One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

On The Horizon