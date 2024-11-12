Thomas Jr. to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Tuesday (Nov. 12) and will take place at the Dairy Market, Charlottesville’s Premier Food Hall (946 Grady Ave). The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m., and is hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers.”

Tuesday’s edition of Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott will be held inside Star Hill Brewery at the Dairy Market. Fans are encouraged to attend in-person to watch and interact with the show as well as enjoy the full array of vendors located inside the Dairy Market. Parking is located adjacent to the Dairy Market and free any time after 6 p.m. on days the show is held.

UVA defensive back Corey Thomas Jr. is slated to join the show for a segment Tuesday evening. A native of Pittsburgh, Thomas Jr. came up with the game-sealing interception in the waning seconds of UVA’s 24-19 road triumph over then-No. 23 Pittsburgh.

Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network (VSRN) are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available through the Virginia Sports mobile app. Archived episodes of Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott are also available on VirginiaSports.com.

There are a number of ways for fans to listen to and interact with the program. Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Coach Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by emailing askcoach@virginiasp.com, askjohn@virginiasp.com or by mention @johnfreemanuva on X.

Additionally, both UVA men’s and women’s basketball coaches’ shows will be held at the Dairy Market in Charlottesville. Further details on both basketball coaches’ shows will be announced at a later date.

Virginia (5-4, 3-3) returns to action Saturday (Nov. 16), when it travels to No. 8 Notre Dame (8-1). Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. on NBC.