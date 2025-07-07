Alumni Spotlight: Sadiq Olanrewaju

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A journey that began for Sadiq Olanrewaju in his native Nigeria has included stops in Maryland, Connecticut, Virginia, New York, Illinois and the Washington, D.C., area.

He’s made an impact everywhere he’s gone. Olanrewaju, who graduated from the University of Virginia in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in African American and African studies, recently received an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He’s now back in the D.C. area running NuArc Partners, a search fund looking to acquire and steward a U.S.-based small business.

After graduating from Salisbury School in Salisbury, Conn., where he was a boarding student, Olanrewaju arrived at UVA in 2013 with the dream of one day playing in the National Football League. At 6-foot-6 and close to 300 pounds, he had the size required of an NFL offensive lineman, but a series of injuries forced him to give up the sport before the 2016 season.

Olanrewaju played in five games as a true freshman in 2013 and eight in 2014, when he made two starts.

Had football been his only interest, Olanrewaju might have struggled to find his footing when he retired from the game. But he was a serious student who never let athletics define him. That wasn’t surprising, given his family’s emphasis on education. His father is an attorney, and his mother is a retired physician.

“Football was very important to me,” Olanrewaju said, “and I loved the game. It would have been nice to play in the NFL, but I also really enjoyed getting an education at Virginia.”

Olanrewaju was 10 when his family immigrated from Nigeria to the United States. The Olanrewajus settled in Gaithersburg, Md., and Sadiq still has relatives in that area.

A member of the prestigious Z Society on Grounds, Olanrewaju also found time to serve internships with the Virginia Athletics Foundation and took part in the UVA in Valencia summer program in 2015. He spent a month in the spring of 2015 as an intern with the NFL Players Association in D.C.

“I was doing a bunch of stuff before it was clear that my goal for the NFL wouldn’t work,” Olanrewaju recalled. “And so I think I was just fortunate that I went hard on both. And then one showed it wouldn’t happen, but I was fine. I wasn’t in survival mode when it came time to go do the next thing.”

As a UVA undergraduate, Olanrewaju said, he focused on “taking care of business on the field, taking care of business in the classroom, and then whatever God’s plan was [would follow] … I think it turned out the way it was supposed to. I thank God for the opportunity to get the education that I did. I also thank God for the opportunity to play on various teams, to be coached by various different coaches, and build relationships.”

His wife, Kelsey Watkins, a double Hoo, graduated from the College of Arts & Sciences and the School of Law. Olanrewaju remains active at their alma mater. He’s co-founder and chairman of UVA Athletics’ Alumni Career Advisory Board. The group connects current Cavaliers with young alumni who were student-athletes at the University and can provide expertise about careers in such areas as finance, consulting, technology and sales, as well as law and medicine.

The goal is to focus “on those areas that are overly competitive and foster ways for student-athletes to access those pipelines by equipping them with early awareness for the timelines and support for application processes,” said Heidi VandeHoef-Gunn, director of career development for UVA Athletics.