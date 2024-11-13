Cavaliers Sign Nicholas Duval Through Team Impact

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team, in conjunction with Team IMPACT, a non-profit organization that matches children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country, announced the signing of Nicholas Duval on Wednesday (Nov. 13).

Duval, who was born with a genetic mutation of the TAF-1 gene, attended games in the spring and officially matched with the squad in early October. Since the match, Duval has attended practices, fall scrimmages and built close bonds with members of the team.

“The University of Virginia baseball team is so excited to have Nicholas Duval as a part of our team. He brings a high level of energy to our group that is consistent with our team mindset,” UVA baseball operations and recruiting assistant Kraigen Rasalla said. “Nicholas has only been with us for a few months now but fits in great with our team and is developing great relationships with our players. We are very grateful to have Nicholas and the rest of the Duval family as a part of the Virginia baseball family.”

Over the last 11 years, UVA Athletics and Team IMPACT have matched 19 children across multiple Cavalier teams.

About Team IMPACT

Team IMPACT’s unique multi-year program signs children facing serious illness and disability onto college athletic teams across the country. Based on a clinical model, Team IMPACT guides a symbiotic relationship between teams and children focused on socialization, empowerment, and resilience, ensuring everyone involved has the personalized game plan they need to win – effectively building confidence and independence. Founded in 2011, Team IMPACT has matched more than 2,300 children with 700+ colleges and universities in 49 states, impacting more than 60,000 student-athletes. If you know a child or team who may be interested, please visit www.teamimpact.org.