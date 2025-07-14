Six Cavaliers Selected on Final Day of MLB Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To close out the 2025 MLB Draft, six members of the Virginia baseball team heard their names called on Monday (July 14). After one Cavalier was selected on Sunday (July 13), the Hoos upped their total to seven in this year’s draft, the most since 2015.

UVA Draft Summary

Henry Godbout (Boston Red Sox) – Round 2 (75th Overall)

Chris Arroyo (Miami Marlins) – Round 5 (139th Overall)

Jack O’Connor (Los Angeles Dodgers) – Round 8 (255th Overall)

Jay Woolfolk (Atlanta Braves) – Round 12 (367th Overall)

Luke Hanson (Texas Rangers) – Round 15 (445th Overall)

Matt Lanzendorfer (Los Angeles Dodgers) – Round 15 (465th Overall)

Ryan Osinski (New York Yankees) – Round 17 (524th Overall)

Draft Notes

UVA’s seven draftees are the most since 2015.

Four or more Cavaliers have been selected in the MLB Draft in 18 of the last 22 seasons.

The Cavaliers have had six players selected in the first 15 rounds, six times – 2008, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2021, 2025.

Virginia has had six or more players selected 10 times in program history.

Since the inception of the MLB Draft, a total of 158 Virginia Baseball Players have been selected .

The seven draft selections in the first 20 rounds are the most in program history.

Chris Arroyo

During his lone season on Grounds, Arroyo appeared in 49 games for the Cavaliers and batted .291 (55-for-189) with eight doubles, one triple, 11 home runs and 42 RBIs. Arroyo’s 11 dingers led all UVA batters this season. On the mound, the lefthander went 0-0 with a 4.97 ERA in seven appearances with three starts.

Jack O’Connor

O’Connor garnered Freshman All-American honors after going 6-3 with a 3.86 ERA in 19 appearances with 11 starts during the 2023 season. The hard-throwing righthander only appeared in 17 games during the 2024 and 2025 campaigns due to injury. For his career, O’Connor fanned 101 batters in 93.2 innings pitched while collecting three saves.

Jay Woolfolk

A mainstay of Virginia athletics, Woolfolk was a dual-sport athlete for his first two years in Charlottesville. On the baseball diamond, the right-hander saw action in 95 games for the Cavaliers in four seasons, including 20 starts. Woolfolk struck out 235 batters in 198.2 innings pitched during his storied Virginia career.

Luke Hanson

Hanson appeared in 128 games over his UVA career while making 91 starts, mainly at third base for the Hoos. A career .278 (38-for-153) hitter, Hason also collected 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 67 RBIs while wearing a Cavalier uniform.

Matt Lanzendorfer

Lanzendorfer arrived in Charlottesville for the 2025 season as a graduate transfer after an illustrious career at Misericordia University. In his lone season with UVA, the lefthander went 4-2 with a 2.90 ERA in 22 appearances out of the bullpen and collected a team-leading five saves.

Ryan Osinski

Over his two seasons as a Cavalier, Osinski logged 70 innings in 42 relief appearances. In 2024, the righthander went 4-1 with a 4.80 ERA in 30 innings of work with 13 strikeouts. During the 2025 campaign, He racked up a career-best 22 strikeouts in 21 innings pitched and tallied a pair of saves.