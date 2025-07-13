Godbout Selected by Red Sox in Second Round of MLB Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia infielder Henry Godbout was selected in the second round (75th overall) by the Boston Red Sox on the first day of the 2025 MLB Draft.

Godbout becomes the 152nd Cavalier to be drafted in program history and the eighth to be selected by the Red Sox.

One of the four Cavaliers to start in every game in 2025, Godbout was named Second Team All-ACC after batting .309 (59-for-191) with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 37 RBIs. The junior was also statistically the fourth hardest batter to strike out in the ACC. Defensively, Godbout ranked 12th in the conference with 119 assists.

In 2024, Godbout led the Cavaliers with a .372 (64-for-172) batting average on the year, which was the sixth highest in the ACC. He was recognized as a Third Team All-ACC selection at the end of the regular season and was listed on the Charlottesville Regional All-Tournament Team. Godbout established career-highs in nearly every offensive category, including 18 doubles, nine home runs and 47 RBI. He made only four errors in 224 chances in the field.

As a freshman in 2023, Godbout appeared in 56 games and hit .286 (54-for-189) with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 38 RBIs. The Brooklyn, N.Y., native led the squad with 14 hit by pitches, which was the most by a UVA batter since Joe McCarthy was plunked 18 times in 2014.

With the 75th pick in the 2025 #MLBDraft, we have selected 2B Henry Godbout from the University of Virginia. pic.twitter.com/FucsBbgulx — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 14, 2025

The MLB Draft concludes on Monday (July 14) with rounds 4-20. The remaining portion of the draft will be broadcast on MLB.com. It starts at 11:30 a.m.

2025 UVA MLB Draft Picks

Henry Godbout (Boston Red Sox) – Round 2 (75th Overall)