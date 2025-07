Twelve Cavaliers Land on ACC All-Academic Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 2025 ACC All-Academic Team featured 12 members of the Virginia Baseball team.

Requirements for selection to the All-ACC Baseball Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, position players must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests and pitchers in 20 percent.

The Cavalier quartet of Blake Barker, Eric Becker, Harrison Didawick and Jacob Ference was recognized for the second-straight season.

Blake Barker, American Studies

Eric Becker, Undecided

Harrison Didawick, Media Studies

Jacob Ference, SCPS

Chone James, Undecided

Dean Kampschror, Foreign Affairs

Matt Lanzendorder, SCPS

Alex Markus, SCPS

James Nunnallee, Undecided

Ryan Osinski, Economics

Aidan Teel, Media Studies

Tomas Valincius, Undecided