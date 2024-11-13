Virginia Inks Gabby White to Financial Aid Agreement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced Wednesday (Nov. 13) the signing of Gabby White (Chapel Hill, N.C.) to a financial aid agreement.

“I’m super excited to announce Gabby as our new addition,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “Gabby is an extremely high-character kid who is serious about her craft. She is a big, athletic guard who can get downhill and create. She rebounds and competes on the defensive end at an elite level and has a high basketball IQ as she is a coach’s kid. Her selfless spirit and work ethic on and off the court will make her transition to UVA seamless. She is already family and will continue to enhance our culture when she gets here!”

A 5-10 guard, White is a four-star prospect and currently ranked No. 96 in the espnW HoopGurlz Top 100 recruiting rankings. She attends Seaforth High School where she has accumulated 1,390 career points, 839 rebounds, 352 assists, 312 steals and 110 blocks.

White is a two-time all-state selection and has been honored as the conference player of the year on three occasions. She was also named most outstanding player following her performance in the 2023 state championship game.

On the AAU circuit, White competes for the CP3 Flames where she has been named a three-time Nike EYBL top-performer. She is expected to begin training with the Cavaliers next summer.