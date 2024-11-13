Virginia Ready for Second Straight Road Test, Travels to No. 8 Notre Dame

INSIDE SATURDAY’S MATCHUP

Virginia will play Notre Dame for the fifth time in program history and the second time ever in Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish have won all four meetings including a 28-3 decision in Charlottesville in 2021.

The Fighting Irish, have been ranked in the top-10 in all four meetings against UVA (#2 in 1989; #9 in 2015; #10 in 2019; #7 in 2021). Notre Dame has never lost to an ACC team at home while ranked in the top-25, a total of 33 games.

Virginia is 1-1 this season against AP Top-25 teams and is 2-3 against ranked foes under head coach Tony Elliott. Both wins top-25 wins have come on the road.

The Cavaliers have one win in 32 all-time road games against top-10 teams. That win came under Elliott last season when UVA defeated then-No. 10 North Carolina 31-27 in Chapel Hill.

Virginia is 3-1 on the road this season, the most road wins since 2011. UVA is one of seven ACC teams and 36 FBS squads with three or more road wins this season. The Cavaliers have not won four games on the road since 2007.

UVA is 5-4 overall and 3-3 in ACC play. It marks the first five-win season since 2020 and most league wins since earning four in 2021.

Virginia has held a lead in all nine games this season, including a 10-3 advantage early in the second quarter on the road at then-No. 10 Clemson and a three-point lead until the 1:55 mark in the fourth quarter against Louisville.

TOP STORYLINES

Virginia halted its three-game losing streak with a 24-19 upset win on the road over No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Cavaliers trailed 13-7 at the half and scored 14 points in the third quarter to spur the comeback victory. Pitt came into the contest averaging 38.9 points per game and was held to its second-lowest scoring output this season, and fewest in a loss since its 2023 season finale against Duke.

UVA wide receiver Chris Tyree is a 2023 graduate from Notre Dame and transferred to UVA in January. The speedy wideout played in 49 games for the Fighting Irish with over 1,000 yards rushing and 945 yards receiving in four seasons. Tyree is coming off his best game as a Cavalier with four receptions, 42 yards receiving and 14 yards rushing against No. 23 Pittsburgh last week.

The Cavaliers are one win away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time under Elliott and the first time since 2021. This season, Virginia has posted the most wins (5) since 2021, most ACC wins (3) since 2021 and most road wins since 2011. Virginia started the season off 4-1, its best under Elliott and only the sixth time since 1999 that UVA won at least four of its first five games.

With two AP Top-25 teams in No. 8 Notre Dame and No. 18 SMU in addition to in-state rival Virginia Tech remaining on the schedule, UVA has the hardest schedule in the ACC and eighth-hardest among FBS schools based on winning percentage (.750).

NUMBERS TO KNOW

1.89 – Kicker Will Bettridge leads the ACC and is seventh in FBS with 1.89 field goals per game. He currently ranks 15th on UVA’s all-time scoring list.

3 – Safety Jonas Sanker was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week for the third time this season. He is one of three Cavalier defenders ever to earn three ACC weekly honors in the same season. He leads the ACC with 5.2 solo tackles per game.

7 – UVA matched a season-high with seven QB hurries against Pitt. The Cavalier defense also had three sacks and two interceptions in the upset victory.

69 – Receiving yards Malachi Fields needs to enter UVA top-10 career receiving yards list. He ranks third in the ACC in receiving yards (665) and receiving yards per game (73.9).

ON THE HORIZON

The Hoos return to Scott Stadium next Saturday (Nov. 23) to host SMU (8-1, 5-0), which was ranked No. 14 in the Nov. 10 edition of the AP top-25 poll. The upcoming contest marks the first-ever meeting between the two teams, and is likely to be the Cavaliers’ third consecutive matchup against a ranked opponent.

Next Saturday’s game will also serve as Virginia’s Senior Day/Heroes Appreciation Day/Fan Appreciation Day. Accordingly, UVA is offering 50-percent off tickets in select sections for a limited time only.