Josey Provides Steadying Presence Up Front

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — About 20 hours before the start of Virginia’s football game against North Carolina last month, Noah Josey received a phone call from his offensive line coach.

“Come up to my office,” Terry Heffernan instructed Josey.

The Wahoos’ coaching staff had just learned that starting center Brian Stevens would miss the UNC game with an illness. His backup, Ty Furnish, who starts at right guard when Stevens is healthy, would be unavailable against the Tar Heels, too. True freshman center Grant Ellinger is progressing well in practice, but the coaching staff wasn’t sure he was ready for a game of that magnitude, and that meant Josey, a fixture at left guard for the Hoos, was the next man up in the middle of the line.

For a lineman who rarely snaps the ball in practice, that was not an enviable position in which to find himself, but Josey didn’t flinch.

“Obviously, I wasn’t happy about Brian not playing, but it was a great opportunity,” he recalled this week. “I was excited for the opportunity.”

Josey, a 6-foot-5, 318-pound redshirt junior, had “to step up for the team,” Heffernan said, “and he did a really nice job for having never played center [in a game] before.”

On an afternoon when Virginia turned in its least-inspired performance of the season—UNC romped 41-14 at Scott Stadium—Josey had only one significant error. His errant shotgun snap on first-and-goal from the Carolina 1-yard line derailed Virginia’s first drive.

“Every center that’s ever played has probably got at least one of those. It happens,” Stevens said.

“That play was definitely unfortunate,” Josey said. “I got a little too trigger-happy down there on the goal line, but I feel like I recovered pretty well. I graded out to about 85, so it was a pretty good grade out for me. I was definitely lacking on some of the nuances of center. There’s some things at every position that you only get with snaps and playing time.”

For the Cavaliers, a bye week followed their loss to Carolina. When they took the field again for a game, they did so with the customary starting offensive line: McKale Boley at left tackle, Josey at left guard, Stevens at center, Furnish at right guard, and Blake Steen at right tackle.

Not coincidentally, perhaps, Virginia rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns in its 24-19 upset of then-No. 23 Pitt at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

“The guys were very deflated after North Carolina, understandably so,” Heffernan said, “and they kind of worked through that on the bye week and then said, ‘Hey, we’re going to change our trajectory.’ That’s what they did last week in practice, and I think they felt really confident in the game plan and went out and executed. It was a very calm demeanor on the sideline, which I thought was great.”

UNC recorded 10 sacks against Virginia, and the offensive line took most of the blame.

“Everybody in this building challenged us coming into last week,” Josey said, “and I feel like everybody took that challenge head on. Nobody was discouraged by it. It was really motivating for us and we knew that we were better than the performance we put out there [against UNC]. So we just had to go out there and show it.”

Having all the offensive linemen in their usual spots was crucial, Josey said. “With how many snaps we’ve all played together, it makes it a lot easier. You’re not guessing as much on what a person is going to do. There can be less communication, and sometimes in those situations less is more. You can focus on just playing fast, which is a big key.”