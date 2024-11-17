Virginia Welcomes La Salle to JPJ Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (2-1) is set to host La Salle (1-2) on Sunday (Nov. 17). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
Broadcast Information
- Sunday’s game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra which is also available on espn.com/watch and the ESPN app for customers with the ACC Network included by their TV provider.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.
For Openers
- Virginia returns to action on Sunday (Nov. 17) when it hosts La Salle (1-2) at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Kevin DiDomenico and Mack McCarthy will have the call.
- The Cavaliers are 22-5 all-time against non-ACC opponents under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.
- Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 978-550 (.640) record.
Series History
- Virginia meets La Salle for the second time in series history.
- The Cavaliers Came away with a victory in the first meeting between the two teams, a 93-73 win in Philadelphia in 2023.
Last Time Out
- Virginia got back in the win column with a decisive 83-41 victory over Radford.
- Kymora Johnson (17 pts, 5 ast) led a balanced Cavalier offense that saw four players score in double figures including Johnson Yonta Vaughn (14), Breona Hurd (11), and Olivia McGhee (11).
- As a team, the Cavaliers recorded 16 total steals marking the first time UVA recorded 15+ steals in a game since the 2022-23 season (15 vs UNCW).
- Paris Clark led the team in steals with four.
- The Cavaliers assisted on 20 of 28 made field goals marking the second time the team has recorded 20+ steals in a game this season.
Vaughn’s Return
- Yonta Vaughn made her first appearance of the 2024-25 season against Radford scoring 14 points while going 3-for-6 from three-point range.
- Vaughn was a perfect 3-for-3 from the free throw line and dished out five assists while swiping three steals.
Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket
- After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.
- The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.
- Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
- On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.
- The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.
2024-25 Season Opponents
- This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.
- One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
On The Horizon
- The Cavaliers are back in action on Wednesday (Nov. 20) when they host Alabama State.
- Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).