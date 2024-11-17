Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Virginia Welcomes La Salle to JPJ Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (2-1) is set to host La Salle (1-2) on Sunday (Nov. 17). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Broadcast Information

  • Sunday’s game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra which is also available on espn.com/watch and the ESPN app for customers with the ACC Network included by their TV provider.
  • The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
  • Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

For Openers

  • Virginia returns to action on Sunday (Nov. 17) when it hosts La Salle (1-2) at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
  • Kevin DiDomenico and Mack McCarthy will have the call.
  • The Cavaliers are 22-5 all-time against non-ACC opponents under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.
  • Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 978-550 (.640) record.

Series History

  • Virginia meets La Salle for the second time in series history.
  • The Cavaliers Came away with a victory in the first meeting between the two teams, a 93-73 win in Philadelphia in 2023.

Last Time Out

  • Virginia got back in the win column with a decisive 83-41 victory over Radford.
  • Kymora Johnson (17 pts, 5 ast) led a balanced Cavalier offense that saw four players score in double figures including Johnson Yonta Vaughn (14), Breona Hurd (11), and Olivia McGhee (11).
  • As a team, the Cavaliers recorded 16 total steals marking the first time UVA recorded 15+ steals in a game since the 2022-23 season (15 vs UNCW).
  • Paris Clark led the team in steals with four.
  • The Cavaliers assisted on 20 of 28 made field goals marking the second time the team has recorded 20+ steals in a game this season.

Vaughn’s Return

  • Yonta Vaughn made her first appearance of the 2024-25 season against Radford scoring 14 points while going 3-for-6 from three-point range.
  • Vaughn was a perfect 3-for-3 from the free throw line and dished out five assists while swiping three steals.

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

  • After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.
  • The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.
  • Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
  • On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.
  • The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

  • This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
  • Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.
  • One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

On The Horizon

  • The Cavaliers are back in action on Wednesday (Nov. 20) when they host Alabama State.
  • Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
  • Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).

