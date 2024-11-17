Virginia Welcomes La Salle to JPJ Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (2-1) is set to host La Salle (1-2) on Sunday (Nov. 17). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Broadcast Information

Sunday’s game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra which is also available on espn.com/watch and the ESPN app for customers with the ACC Network included by their TV provider.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

For Openers

Virginia returns to action on Sunday (Nov. 17) when it hosts La Salle (1-2) at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Kevin DiDomenico and Mack McCarthy will have the call.

The Cavaliers are 22-5 all-time against non-ACC opponents under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 978-550 (.640) record.

Series History

Virginia meets La Salle for the second time in series history.

The Cavaliers Came away with a victory in the first meeting between the two teams, a 93-73 win in Philadelphia in 2023.

Last Time Out

Virginia got back in the win column with a decisive 83-41 victory over Radford.

Kymora Johnson (17 pts, 5 ast) led a balanced Cavalier offense that saw four players score in double figures including Johnson Yonta Vaughn (14), Breona Hurd (11), and Olivia McGhee (11).

As a team, the Cavaliers recorded 16 total steals marking the first time UVA recorded 15+ steals in a game since the 2022-23 season (15 vs UNCW).

Paris Clark led the team in steals with four.

The Cavaliers assisted on 20 of 28 made field goals marking the second time the team has recorded 20+ steals in a game this season.

Vaughn’s Return

Yonta Vaughn made her first appearance of the 2024-25 season against Radford scoring 14 points while going 3-for-6 from three-point range.

Vaughn was a perfect 3-for-3 from the free throw line and dished out five assists while swiping three steals.

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.

The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.

Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.

One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

On The Horizon