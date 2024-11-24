Virginia Squares Off with Bethune-Cookman Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (4-1) is set to host Bethune-Cookman (2-3) on Sunday (Nov. 24). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 4 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).
Broadcast Information
- Sunday’s game will air on ACC Network which is also available on espn.com/watch and the ESPN app for customers with the ACC Network included by their TV provider.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.
For Openers
- Virginia returns to action on Sunday (Nov. 24) when it hosts Bethune-Cookman (2-3) at 4 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).
- Angel Gray and Kelly Gramlich will have the call.
- The Cavaliers are 24-5 all-time against non-ACC opponents under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.
- Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 980-550 (.640) record.
Series History
Last Time Out
- Virginia extended its winning streak to three straight with an 85-50 rout of Alabama State on Wednesday (Nov. 20).
- Kymora Johnson (22 pts, 6 ast) led the Cavaliers offensively with an impressive display of efficiancy shooting 9-for-11 from the floor. As a team, the Cavliers shot at a near-50 percent clip (29-59 FG, 49.2 percent).
- Latasha Lattimore (13 pts, 123reb) recorded her second consecutive double-double. Her second at UVA and fourth of her career.
- Two other Cavaliers hit double figures on the night including Breona Hurd (13) and Olivia McGhee (12).
Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket
- After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.
- The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.
- Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
- On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.
- The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.
2024-25 Season Opponents
- This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.
- One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
On The Horizon
- The Cavaliers will see their next action in San Juan at the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout Nov. 28-30.
- Virginia’s slate in San Juan begins on Thanksgiving Day when the team takes on Green Bay followed by contests with Wyoming and Washington State in the following days.
- All three games will be streamed on FloHoops.
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).