Virginia Squares Off with Bethune-Cookman Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (4-1) is set to host Bethune-Cookman (2-3) on Sunday (Nov. 24). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 4 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).

Broadcast Information

Sunday’s game will air on ACC Network which is also available on espn.com/watch and the ESPN app for customers with the ACC Network included by their TV provider.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

For Openers

Virginia returns to action on Sunday (Nov. 24) when it hosts Bethune-Cookman (2-3) at 4 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).

Angel Gray and Kelly Gramlich will have the call.

The Cavaliers are 24-5 all-time against non-ACC opponents under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 980-550 (.640) record.

Series History

Last Time Out

Virginia extended its winning streak to three straight with an 85-50 rout of Alabama State on Wednesday (Nov. 20).

Kymora Johnson (22 pts, 6 ast) led the Cavaliers offensively with an impressive display of efficiancy shooting 9-for-11 from the floor. As a team, the Cavliers shot at a near-50 percent clip (29-59 FG, 49.2 percent).

Latasha Lattimore (13 pts, 123reb) recorded her second consecutive double-double. Her second at UVA and fourth of her career.

Two other Cavaliers hit double figures on the night including Breona Hurd (13) and Olivia McGhee (12).

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.

The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.

Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.

One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

On The Horizon