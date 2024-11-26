'ACC Legends: Tiki & Rondé Barber’ Debuts on ACC Network Tuesday

Ronde, a 2023 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, played at Virginia from 1994 to 1996 after redshirting the 1993 season. He had 15 career interceptions, including eight in 1994 when he was named the ACC Rookie of the Year after leading the league in that statistic. He was a first-team All-ACC selection each of his three seasons as a Cavalier and received second- or third-team All-America honors each of his years with UVA. While he declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season, Barber completed his degree in commerce in 1997.

Tiki, a two-time Academic All-America® selection in 1995 and 1996 at tailback, rushed for 3,389 yards and amassed 4,869 all-purpose yards during his time in a Cavalier uniform, a total that includes 31 rushing touchdowns and a 5.2 yards per carry career average.

He was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Year and the ACC’s overall MVP in 1996 after amassing 1,360 rushing yards and visiting the end zone on 14 occasions. Over the course of his final two collegiate campaigns he rushed for 2,757 yards and 28 scores while collecting 3,765 all-purpose yards. As a junior, Barber led Virginia to a share of the ACC championship and a Peach Bowl victory over Georgia. During his career the Wahoos won 32 games.

Tiki earned All-ACC honors in 1995 and 1996 and was named to the ACC 50th-Anniversary Team in 2002. The ACC honored him as one of its Football Legends in 2008. He was the first player in school history to rush for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, setting the top two single-season school records in 1995 and 1996 of 1,397 and 1,360 yards, respectively. Barber rushed for 100 yards or more 19 times during his college career, a school record. Barber was also a three-time letterwinner for the UVa track and field program.