Cavaliers Look to Flip Script in Prime-Time Commonwealth Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The final week of the regular season in college football is commonly known as ‘rivalry week,’ and without fail inherently produces postseason implications around the country. On Saturday (Nov. 30), Virginia (5-6, 3-4 ACC) travels to in-state rival Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4) for the 105th meeting of the series, which dates back to 1895. Kickoff from Lane Stadium is set for 8 p.m. on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

The showdown between the Cavaliers and Hokies, a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, is the only Power Four matchup this weekend in which the winner is guaranteed bowl eligibility, and the defeated is not. But more importantly for UVA head coach Tony Elliott, the team that hoists the Commonwealth Cup will showcase its superiority and assert bragging rights in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“It’s one that’s a season of itself,” Elliott said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “It lasts for 365 days. It means a lot to a lot of people.

“It’s two in-state schools. It’s houses divided. It’s bragging rights. It’s a true dislike, right, that’s not just on game day.”

GAME DETAILS

Date: Saturday, Nov. 30

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Lane Stadium (65,632)

Television: ACC Network • Wes Durham, (play-by-play), Tom Luginbill (analyst), Dana Boyle (sideline)

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 371