Cavaliers Ready for Discover Puerto Rico Shootout

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (5-1) is set to begin the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout from Thursday (Nov. 28) through Saturday (Nov. 30) at Coliseo Guillermo Angulo in the capital city of San Juan.

Broadcast Information

All three games will be streamed via FloHoops. Subscription is required.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

For Openers

Virginia travels to the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout for three games in three days against Green Bay (3-2), Washington State (2-3) and Wyoming (2-3).

Thursday’s tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET. Friday’s game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start followed by a 12:30 tip on Saturday.

The Cavaliers are 25-5 all-time against non-ACC opponents under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 981-550 (.640) record.

Series History

UVA has met Green Bay twice in the all-time series splitting a pair of neutral site games.

The Cavaliers are slated to match up with Washington State and Wyoming for the first time in series history.

Last time out

Virginia extended its winning streak to four straight with an 82-48 win over Bethune-Cookman on Sunday (Nov. 24).

Olivia McGhee (20 pts, 6 reb) led the Cavaliers offensively with her second career 20+ point game including a 4-for-7 performance from behind the arc.

A pair of Cavaliers recorded the first double-doubles of their careers including Breona Hurd (15 pts, 12 reb), and Taylor Lauterbach (10 pts, 10 reb). The game marked the first time UVA had two players record double-doubles in the same game since 2019-20 (Willoughby/Jablonowski).

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.

The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.

Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.

One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

On the Horizon