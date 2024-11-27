Cavaliers Ready for Discover Puerto Rico Shootout

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (5-1) is set to begin the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout from Thursday (Nov. 28) through Saturday (Nov. 30) at Coliseo Guillermo Angulo in the capital city of San Juan.
Broadcast Information
- All three games will be streamed via FloHoops. Subscription is required.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.
For Openers
- Virginia travels to the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout for three games in three days against Green Bay (3-2), Washington State (2-3) and Wyoming (2-3).
- Thursday’s tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET. Friday’s game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start followed by a 12:30 tip on Saturday.
- The Cavaliers are 25-5 all-time against non-ACC opponents under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.
- Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 981-550 (.640) record.
Series History
- UVA has met Green Bay twice in the all-time series splitting a pair of neutral site games.
- The Cavaliers are slated to match up with Washington State and Wyoming for the first time in series history.
Last time out
- Virginia extended its winning streak to four straight with an 82-48 win over Bethune-Cookman on Sunday (Nov. 24).
- Olivia McGhee (20 pts, 6 reb) led the Cavaliers offensively with her second career 20+ point game including a 4-for-7 performance from behind the arc.
- A pair of Cavaliers recorded the first double-doubles of their careers including Breona Hurd (15 pts, 12 reb), and Taylor Lauterbach (10 pts, 10 reb). The game marked the first time UVA had two players record double-doubles in the same game since 2019-20 (Willoughby/Jablonowski).
Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket
- After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.
- The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.
- Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
- On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.
- The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.
2024-25 Season Opponents
- This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.
- One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
On the Horizon
- Following the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout, the Cavaliers will be back in action on Thursday (Dec. 5) when they host Auburn in the SEC/ACC Challenge.
- Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network.
- The game has been designated as a white-out for Cavalier fans.
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).