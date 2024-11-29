Cavalier Comeback Falls Short in 75-74 Loss to Washington State

SAN JUAN — Despite a valiant comeback effort, Virginia (6-2) fell just short in a 75-74 loss to Washington State (4-3) on Friday night (Nov. 29) at Coliseo Guillermo Angulo.

Virginia used a 10-2 scoring run in the final four minutes of the game to cut a nine-point deficit down to just one with 2:18 to play. However, the Cavaliers were unable to get over the line despite holding the Cougars without a point in the game’s final three minutes.

Kymora Johnson (20 pts, 8-20 FG, 5 ast, 5 reb) nabbed her fourth 20-point performance of the season while Latasha Lattimore (19 pts, 7-13 FG, 10 reb) recorded her third double-double. Paris Clark (13 pts, 6-9 FG, 6 reb) was another bright spot for the Cavaliers logging a season-high point total on an efficient night from the floor.

How It Happened

Lattimore helped the Cavaliers to an early lead [7-4] scoring each of Virginia’s first seven points while shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from the floor in the first quarter. The Cavaliers outscored Wazzu 14-7 in the final five minutes of the frame, capped by a Johnson transition layup at the horn to take a 25-18 advantage.

An 8-0 Virginia scoring run bridged the first and second quarters, but the Cavaliers were ultimately outscored 18-17 in the second quarter. Wazzu pulled within as few as three points [39-36], but Johnson finished through contact and converted on an and-one opportunity to extend the Cavalier lead to 42-36 going into the break. Johnson led all scorers in the half with 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting.

In the third, Washington State continued to chip away at the Virginia lead, outscoring the Cavaliers 23-18 in the period. The Cougars would eventually take a one-point lead [59-58] with 50 seconds remaining in the period, but Lattimore converted a pair from the stripe to restore a Cavalier advantage [60-59] going into the final period.

A 14-4 Wazzu run to start the fourth saw Virginia trail by its largest deficit of the game [64-73]. Down nine with 4:16 to play, Hurd connected from beyond the arc to bring Virginia within two possessions [67-73]. That kickstarted a 10-2 Cavalier run to pull back within just one point [75-74], but the Cavaliers were unable find one more basket to get them over the line.

Game Notes

Virginia falls to 1-1 at the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout

Double-figure scorers: Johnson (20), Lattimore (19), Clark (13).

Kymora Johnson recorded her fourth 20-point game of the season and the 12 th of her career.

of her career. Latasha Lattimore’s 19 points mark her highest total as a Cavalier

Lattimore recorded her third double-double of the season and the fifth of her career

Lattimore’s 10 rebounds led UVA followed by Clark and Grays with six each.

Grays’ six rebounds marks a career-high

Clark’s 13 points marked a season-high

Virginia committed a season-low 13 turnovers

UVA out-rebounded WSU 44-38

The Cavaliers suffer their first loss when out-rebounding its opponent this season

UVA won the battle in the paint outscoring Wazzu 44-28 in the key

Virginia led by as many as 11 points (Q2, 8:38) and trailed by as many as 9 (Q4, 6:11)

The game featured nine lead changes and five ties

Up Next:

The Cavaliers are back in action tomorrow (Nov. 30) when they close out the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout against Wyoming. Tipoff from Coliseo Guillermo Angulo is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on FloHoops.