Fresh Opportunity Awaits Cavaliers in Blacksburg

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Few things would make Ahmad Hawkins happier than having to share the spotlight this time of year.

In 1998, Hawkins was on the receiving end of the Aaron Brooks pass that put the University of Virginia football team ahead to stay in its stunning comeback victory over Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium, a moment captured in an iconic photograph taken by Mike Ingalls. Ever since that November day, Hawkins’ catch has been brought up whenever the Wahoos are preparing to play in Blacksburg.

“It’s like a gift and a curse,” Hawkins, now the analyst on UVA football radio broadcasts, said Friday. “I appreciate being remembered and getting to reminisce each Thanksgiving. But I wish there were other teams and other individuals who could share their stories about winning down there at Lane Stadium. So sometimes I feel like it’s a curse.”

The Cavaliers, who trailed the Hokies 29-7 at halftime in 1998, rallied to win 36-32. That still ranks as the largest comeback in program history, but Virginia hasn’t won at Lane Stadium since that game.

“So it’s a celebration,” Hawkins said, “but it’s become a weapon against us, because in the other fan base you’ve got people like, ‘Oh, I wasn’t even born then,’ because it was 26 years ago. It’s one of those things where I wish we’d go ahead and break that streak and start to make it a regular occurrence.”

Virginia’s next opportunity to do so comes on the final day of the regular season. In a game to air on ACC Network, UVA meets Tech at Lane Stadium at 8 p.m. Saturday. Each team is 5-6 overall and 3-4 in ACC play, so the winner will become bowl-eligible, but that’s almost of secondary importance to the Hoos.

Only twice in the past 25 years have the Hoos defeated Tech—in 2003 and 2019, each time at Scott Stadium—and they know that reclaiming the Commonwealth Cup is an essential step if the program is to ascend to prominence again.

“It’s rivalry week,” UVA head coach Tony Eliott said Tuesday. “That’s been the message to everybody. Nothing else matters. It really doesn’t. Nothing else matters but what you do this week … Yes, bowl-eligibility is on the line, but there is a lot more on the line. Bowl-eligibility is what we’re after, but I’m really after having all the folks that support Virginia have the upper hand for 365 days.”

This is the third season at Virginia for Elliott and his staff. In the wake of the Nov. 13, 2022, tragedy on Grounds, the UVA-Tech game scheduled for later that month was canceled, so Elliott’s first experience with the rivalry came last season at Scott Stadium.

The Cavaliers would like to forget that game. The Hokies romped 55-17, the most points UVA has allowed in a series that began in 1895. Virginia’s defense gave up 500 yards, and its offense gained only 286.

“It was embarrassing,” offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said. “It was distasteful. Not something that we enjoy … And it’s our job, it’s our responsibility as a program, to make those who support UVA—alumni, fans—proud at midnight Saturday. And that’s our objective.”