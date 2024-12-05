A Multi-Million Dollar Anonymous Gift Propels Virginia Football Forward

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia Athletics, the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) and CavFutures announced today (Dec. 5), a multi-million dollar anonymous gift in support of the Virginia football program.

The anonymous gift marks the largest one-time cash contribution and the largest non-capital gift to Virginia Football in program history. This transformative support will elevate Virginia Football, equipping the coaching staff with the resources to attract, develop, and retain top talent to compete for championships.

“A football team is the flagship brand of a public university; it is the part of the school most frequently seen by the largest number of people,” said the anonymous donor. “Sustained winning in football energizes the student body and activates our alumni. It attracts our country’s best and brightest to matriculate at school. I am bullish on the future success of this program and optimistic that this commitment will be a catalyst for increased support.”

The anonymous donor hopes to inspire others who share their vision for athletic excellence to follow their philanthropic lead by further supporting Virginia Football.

“An investment in football is an investment in all sports and student-athletes at UVA,” states VAF Executive Director and Deputy Athletics Director, Kevin Miller. “The timing of this gift is critical as we provide Coach Elliott with the necessary resources to elevate his program. I am immensely grateful for the donor’s amazing generosity and enthusiasm for Virginia Football.”

This unprecedented infusion of funding will fuel strategies to bolster the success of Virginia Football’s program, while addressing the growing financial challenges of this new era of intercollegiate athletics and talent acquisition.

To learn more about how you can support Virginia Athletics, visit VirginiaAthleticsFoundation.com and CavFutures.com.