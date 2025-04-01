Marcellus Getting Up to Speed Quickly

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Before training camp even started last summer, the University of Virginia football team lost one of its linebackers, Stevie Bracey, to a season-ending injury.

Once the season began, the Cavaliers grew progressively thinner at that position. Kam Robinson and Trey McDonald played with shoulder injuries that required surgery after the season, and multiple injuries ruled James Jackson out of five of UVA’s final six games.

At a position that linebackers coach Mike Adams calls “the heart and soul of the defense,” the Wahoos found themselves at a distinct disadvantage, and that was among the reasons they struggled to stop opposing offenses in 2024.

The Hoos expect to have more options at linebacker this fall. Robinson, Jackson and McDonald are rehabbing this spring, but they’re due back before the start of the season. In the meantime, Bracey, Myles Brown, Landon Danley and Maddox Marcellus are getting extensive work during spring practice.

“And so I’m anticipating that that’s going to be a very healthy room with a ton of competition, with some versatility, when [Robinson, Jackson and McDonald] get back,” UVA head coach Tony Elliott said.

Brown and Danley were on the team last year, but neither had the bulk or experience to be able to contribute significantly. “They were just young pups,” Ellliott said, “and now they’re a little bit older and they’re getting a lot of reps.”

Marcellus’ situation is different. He enrolled at UVA in January after playing at Eastern Kentucky University in 2023 and ’24 and brought ample experience with him.

The 6-foot-2, 228-pound Marcellus, whom Adams calls “Mad Dog,” led the Colonels in tackles last season and was named to the All-United Athletic Conference first team. His play helped Eastern Kentucky earn an invitation to the FCS playoffs, and he’s impressed thus far at Virginia.

“He’s getting tons of reps, tons of pressure every day,” Adams said, “and he’s done an unbelievable job of handling it, embracing it, and other guys are starting to feed off of his energy now, because he’s gaining confidence.”

Since graduating from Monsignor Edward Pace High School in the spring of 2023, Marcellus has moved from his hometown of Miami to rural Richmond, Ky., and now to Charlottesville.

“Man, it’s been a wild journey,” Marcellus said after a recent practice.

Born in Minnesota, he relocated with his family to South Florida when he was a toddler. “I don’t really remember Minnesota,” Marcellus said.

His mother, Kellie Peterson, played softball at South Dakota State, and his father, Madsen Marcellus, played football at Wyoming, so it was no surprise that Maddox gravitated to sports, too. When he was 12, he played youth-league football for the West Pembroke Pines Panthers, and his teammates included Jason Hammond.

“I was the quarterback and Jason was on the O-line,” Marcellus recalled with a smile.

About a decade later, they’ve been reunited in Charlottesville, this time on the other side of the ball. Hammond, a 6-foot-1, 295-pound defensive tackle, is heading into his third season at Virginia.

“That’s my guy,” said Marcellus, who lives with Hammond.

Their paths diverged when they entered high school, but Hammond and Marcellus remained in touch as they grew older.

“We weren’t, I’ll say, the best of buddies, but it’s pretty tight-knit in Florida, and growing up everybody knows everybody,” said Hammond, who graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High in Fort Lauderdale. “So we were never too far apart. We didn’t go to school together, but we stayed in contact with a text here or there.”