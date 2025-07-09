Virginia Athletics Launches Wahoo Weekend Travel Packages

On June 30, Virginia Athletics and REVELXP announced premium tailgate offerings for all seven Cavalier home games this season. Last year, REVELXP became the official ticket sales partner for UVA Athletics, bringing Wahoo fans conveniently bundled gameday and group-ticket packages.

2025 Virginia Football Ticket Info

Virginia Football season tickets are still available for as low as $173 per seat. Season-ticket members receive access to all seven home games at the lowest price along with additional benefits and monthly payment plan options. Current full-time UVA faculty and staff, young alumni and Alumni Association contributing members are eligible for a 20-percent discount on season tickets. Those groups are advised to call the UVA Athletics ticket office (434-924-8821).

Virginia Athletics is now offering Family 4-Packs, which include four season tickets in Value or Select sections starting at $520 total.

New this year is the Hoos Choice Flex Pack, UVA’s most flexible partial season plan, which starts at $99. This mini plan allows fans to claim tickets for three of the following home games: Coastal Carolina (Aug. 30), William & Mary (Sept. 13), Stanford (Sept. 20), Florida State (Sept. 26), Washington State (Oct. 18) and Wake Forest (Nov. 8).

Single-game tickets will go on sale later this month. Gameday theme designations were announced on July 8.

Discounted tickets are available for groups of 20 or more. Group tickets can be purchased by calling the UVA Athletics ticket office or submitting this online form.

For more information, visit UVAtix.com.

About REVELXP

REVELXP is a revolutionary fan experience and hospitality company. Founded in 2020, REVELXP partners with sports and entertainment brands across the country to reimagine gameday and redefine non-gameday with memory-making experiences that ignite fan passion, drive attendance and build loyalty.

REVELXP’s flagship products include modernized, full-service fan tailgates, premium hospitality, and customized events on both gameday and non-gameday. The company also provides ticket sales solutions and staffing, as well as specialized design-builds and equipment outfitting for venues and events. REVELXP has partnerships with more than 90 collegiate and professional properties nationwide, hosting over two million fans at hundreds of events annually.

For more information, visit REVELxp.com.