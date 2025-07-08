Theme Dates Announced for 2025 Virginia Football Season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia athletics announced its theme dates for the 2025 football season on Tuesday (July 8). The Cavaliers will host seven games at Scott Stadium this fall beginning with the season opener against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, August 30.

2025 Virginia Football Theme Dates

Aug. 30 vs. Coastal Carolina – Paint the Town Orange – WEAR ORANGE!

Sept. 13 vs. William & Mary – UVA Strong – WEAR WHITE! *Free T-Shirt to first 25,000 fans

Sept. 20 vs. Stanford – Season Ticket Member Exclusive Giveaway

Sept. 26 vs. Florida State – True Blue Game – WEAR BLUE!

Oct. 18 vs. Washington State – Homecomings/Breast Cancer Awareness

Nov. 8 vs. Wake Forest – Heroes Appreciation/Family Weekend

Nov. 29 vs. Virginia Tech – Senior Day

In addition to the theme games, there will be several options for groups to take advantage of discounted tickets. Planned group outings include:

Aug. 30 vs. Coastal Carolina: Youth Sports Day, Scout Day, Community Day

Sept. 13 vs. William & Mary: Faith and Fellowship Day, Family Day

Sept. 20 vs. Stanford: Teacher Appreciation Day

Sept. 26 vs. Florida State: Charlottesville Business Appreciation, Union Appreciation Day, High School Football Day

Oct. 18 vs. Washington State: Young Alumni Reunion (YAR), Fan Appreciation Day, UVA School Alumni Day

Nov. 8 vs. Wake Forest: Band Day

For more information on group offers, visit virginiasports.com/virginia-football-promotional-schedule/ or contact the ticket office by phone or text (434-924-UVA1), or email: uvatickets@virginia.edu

2025 Virginia Football Ticket Info

Virginia Football season tickets are still available for as low as $173 per seat. Season-ticket members receive access to all seven home games at the lowest price along with additional benefits and monthly payment plan options. Current full-time UVA faculty and staff, young alumni and Alumni Association contributing members are eligible for a 20-percent discount on season tickets. Those groups are advised to call the UVA Athletics ticket office (434-924-8821).

Virginia Athletics is now offering Family 4-Packs, which include four season tickets in Value or Select sections starting at $520 total.

New this year is the Hoos Choice Flex Pack, UVA’s most flexible partial season plan, which starts at $99. This mini plan allows fans to claim tickets for three of the following home games: Coastal Carolina (Aug. 30), William & Mary (Sept. 13), Stanford (Sept. 20), Florida State (Sept. 26), Washington State (Oct. 18) and Wake Forest (Nov. 8).

Single-game tickets will go on sale in July. Gameday theme designations are also expected to be announced in July.

Discounted tickets are available for groups of 20 or more. Group tickets can be purchased by calling the UVA Athletics ticket office or submitting this online form.

For more information, visit UVAtix.com.