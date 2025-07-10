Four Cavaliers to Represent UVA at 2025 ACC Kickoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday (July 10) that quarterback Chandler Morris, offensive lineman Noah Josey, defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter and defensive end Mitchell Melton will represent Virginia at the 2025 ACC Kickoff, alongside Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott. The Cavaliers are scheduled to participate on Monday, July 22, during the three-day event (July 22-24) at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Live coverage of ACC Kickoff begins at 9 a.m. on ACC Network each day. Fans are also encouraged to follow @UVAFootball on X, Instagram and Facebook for exclusive behind-the-scenes content of the Cavaliers at the event.

Morris, who transferred to Virginia in January following a prolific 2024 season at North Texas, will begin fall camp as UVA’s starting quarterback. He was named Second Team All-AAC and one of 35 quarters selected to the Davey O’Brien Award Class. Morris quarterbacked the nation’s No. 3 offense (488.7 yards/game) in 2024, passing for 3,774 yards and was one of only four FBS QBs to log 31 touchdowns through the air. He also led the nation with four 400-yard passing games and broke UNT’s single-season records for passing attempts (512), passing yards per game (314.5), total offense (4,104) and total TDs (35).

Josey started in all 12 games, primarily at guard, for the Cavaliers last season. He earned the highest pass-blocking grade (80.9) among all Cavalier offensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus. In addition to being named one of three Offensive Impact Players at the team’s annual awards banquet, Josey was UVA’s first offensive lineman to be named ACC Lineman of the Week since 2021 for his contributions in last year’s 43-24 rout at Coastal Carolina.

A four-year starter for the Wahoos, Carter enters the 2025 season having started in his last 35 appearances. He has played in 55 career games and, like Josey, was one of 10 UVA players start in all 12 games last year. Carter finished with 33 tackles last season, including when he tied his career high of six stops against North Carolina. He was also recognized as one of three Defensive Impact Players and received the team’s Strength & Conditioning Dedication Award at the program’s annual awards banquet.

Melton transferred to UVA in January from Ohio State, following the Buckeyes’ national championship run. He appeared in 13 games for OSU last season, a span in which he was credited with 12 tackles, including six solo, 3.5 for loss and two sacks.

