Cavaliers Fall to Auburn at Home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Despite a late rally in the fourth quarter, Virginia (6-4) fell to Auburn (6-3) by a score of 66-57 on Thursday night (Dec. 5) at John Paul Jones Arena.

Kymora Johnson (22 pts, 13 reb, 2 ast) recorded her first double-double of the season and her third consecutive 20-point performance. Yonta Vaughn (8 pts, 5 ast, 2 reb) was also crucial to Virginia’s comeback effort as the Cavaliers trimmed a 13-point deficit down to as few as three late in the fourth quarter.

How It Happened

Virginia fell behind early as Auburn mounted an 8-2 run to begin the game. The Cavaliers used a 7-3 run to cut the Auburn lead to just three [12-15], but the Tigers would take a 24-17 advantage into the first quarter break. Johnson and Vaughn combined for nine of Virginia’s 17 points in the first quarter.

The Tigers started hot again in the second scoring the first eight points of the quarter to take their largest lead of the game [32-17]. In the final five minutes of the half, Virginia locked in defensively holding Auburn to just one made basket in its last eight attempts heading into the break. The Cavaliers finished the period on a 12-5 run to pull back within eight points [29-37]. Johnson led the Cavaliers in the opening half with nine points while pulling down six rebounds.

The Cavaliers were outscored by a margin of 12-9 in the third period and entered the fourth trailing by 11 points [38-49]. Johnson pulled down five of her 13 rebounds in the third to clinch her first double-double of the season.

Virginia found new life in the fourth, opening the quarter on a 12-3 run. Latasha Lattimore converted on five free throw attempts to start the Cavalier surge which was capped by six consecutive points from Johnson. The lead was cut to just three points [50-53] following a three-point play from Johnson to bring the crowd to its feet at JPJ. However, the Tigers outscored the Cavaliers by a margin of 10-7 in the game’s final four minutes to hand Virginia a 66-57 defeat.

From Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton:

“First of all, just want to apologize to our fans. These last three games, in particular, are not a reflection of who we are going to be this season; and to perform like that at home, it hurts. It hurts a lot, and it’s disappointing. I think everybody feels that way. And I know, you know, our fans are coming out and they’re supporting us, and I hope they continue to do that because we’re going to get better.”

Game Notes

Virginia falls to 5-2 in the all-time series with Auburn

The Cavaliers are 1-1 all-time in the SEC/ACC Challenge

Kymora Johnson recorded her first double-double of the season and the second of her career

Johnson’s 13 rebounds set a career-high

Two Cavaliers scored in double figures: Johnson (22), Lattimore (10)

The Cavaliers outrebounded Auburn 39-29

Virginia is 6-2 on the season when outrebounding its opponents

RyLee Grays made her first start as a Cavalier while Olivia McGhee made her first of the season.

Up Next:

The Cavaliers return to action on Sunday (Dec. 8) when they take on Boston College in their ACC opener. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).