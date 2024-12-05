Virginia to Host Auburn in SEC/ACC Challenge Thursday

Make sure you arrive early tomorrow as we are giving away 1000 t-shirts for our WHITE OUT game against Auburn⚪️#GoHoos 🔸⚔️🔹#GNSL pic.twitter.com/4ThfcjqZig
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (6-3) is set to host Auburn (5-3) in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Thursday (Dec. 5). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network.
White Out
- Thursday’s game has been designated as a white-out and Cavalier fans are encouraged to wear white to support the team
- The first 1,000 fans will receive white “Hoos House” shirts
Broadcast Information
- Thursday’s game will air on ACC Network which is also available on espn.com/watch and the ESPN app for customers with the ACC Network included by their TV provider.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.
For Openers
- Virginia returns home on Thursday (Dec. 5) to host Auburn (5-3) at 6 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).
- Jay Alter and Kelly Gramlich have the call.
- The Cavaliers are 26-7 all-time against non-ACC opponents under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.
- Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 982-552 (.640) record.
Series History
- Virginia is set to match up with Auburn for the seventh time in series history and the first meeting since 2015.
- Virginia holds a 5-1 advantage in the series and have won each of the last two.
- The teams have split a pair of games in Charlottesville
Last time out
- Virginia traveled to San Juan, Puerto Rico to compete in the Discover Puerto Rico Classic.
- The Cavaliers opened the competition with a 66-61 victory over Green Bay led by Kymora Johnson’s 19 points and eight rebounds on Thanksgiving Day.
- The next day, Virginia fell to Washington St. 75-74 in which the team rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to come within just one point. Johnson logged 20 points while Latasha Lattimore went for 19 points and 10 rebounds.
- The Cavaliers closed the competition with a 71-66 loss to Wyoming despite another stellar outing from Johnson (26 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast)
- Johnson averaged 21.7 pts, 7.3 reb and 3.7 assists for the competition.
Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket
- After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.
- The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.
- Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
- On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.
- The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.
2024-25 Season Opponents
- This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.
- One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will be back in action on Sunday (Dec. 8) when they host Boston College in their ACC opener.
- Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX)
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).