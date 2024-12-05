Virginia to Host Auburn in SEC/ACC Challenge Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (6-3) is set to host Auburn (5-3) in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Thursday (Dec. 5). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network.

White Out

Thursday’s game has been designated as a white-out and Cavalier fans are encouraged to wear white to support the team

The first 1,000 fans will receive white “Hoos House” shirts

Broadcast Information

Thursday’s game will air on ACC Network which is also available on espn.com/watch and the ESPN app for customers with the ACC Network included by their TV provider.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

For Openers

Virginia returns home on Thursday (Dec. 5) to host Auburn (5-3) at 6 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).

Jay Alter and Kelly Gramlich have the call.

The Cavaliers are 26-7 all-time against non-ACC opponents under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 982-552 (.640) record.

Series History

Virginia is set to match up with Auburn for the seventh time in series history and the first meeting since 2015.

Virginia holds a 5-1 advantage in the series and have won each of the last two.

The teams have split a pair of games in Charlottesville

Last time out

Virginia traveled to San Juan, Puerto Rico to compete in the Discover Puerto Rico Classic.

The Cavaliers opened the competition with a 66-61 victory over Green Bay led by Kymora Johnson’s 19 points and eight rebounds on Thanksgiving Day.

The next day, Virginia fell to Washington St. 75-74 in which the team rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to come within just one point. Johnson logged 20 points while Latasha Lattimore went for 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cavaliers closed the competition with a 71-66 loss to Wyoming despite another stellar outing from Johnson (26 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast)

Johnson averaged 21.7 pts, 7.3 reb and 3.7 assists for the competition.

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.

The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.

Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.

One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

On the Horizon