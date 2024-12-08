Cavaliers Open ACC Play at Home Against Boston College Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (6-4) is set to host Boston College (6-4) in their ACC opener on Sunday (Dec. 8). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Broadcast Information

Sunday’s game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available on espn.com/watch and the ESPN app for customers with the ACC Network included by their TV provider.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

For Openers

Virginia returns to action on Sunday (Dec. 8) to host Boston College (6-4) at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Jesse Ough and Mack McCarthy have the call.

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 982-553 (.640) record.

Series History

Virginia is set to match up with Boston College for the 28th time in series history.

Virginia holds a 21-6 advantage in the series and have won each of the last two.

UVA holds a 10-1 record over the Eagles in Charlottesville.

Crashing the Glass

Through 10 games, Virginia ranks No. 10 in rebounds-per-game (45.3) a mark that ranks second in the ACC.

UVA ranks No. 12 in NCAA Division I with 31.2 defensive rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers have outrebounded their opponents in eight of their 10 games this season.

Last time out

The Cavaliers returned to John Paul Jones Arena falling to Auburn 66-57 in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Kymora Johnson (22 pts, 13 reb, 3 stl) recorded her first double-double of the season and second of her career. Her 13 rebounds marked a career-high.

Virginia trailed by as many as 15 points, but pulled within three late in the fourth quarter.

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.

The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.

Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.

One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

On the Horizon