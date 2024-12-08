Cavaliers Open ACC Play at Home Against Boston College Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (6-4) is set to host Boston College (6-4) in their ACC opener on Sunday (Dec. 8). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
Broadcast Information
- Sunday’s game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available on espn.com/watch and the ESPN app for customers with the ACC Network included by their TV provider.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.
For Openers
- Virginia returns to action on Sunday (Dec. 8) to host Boston College (6-4) at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Jesse Ough and Mack McCarthy have the call.
- Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 982-553 (.640) record.
Series History
- Virginia is set to match up with Boston College for the 28th time in series history.
- Virginia holds a 21-6 advantage in the series and have won each of the last two.
- UVA holds a 10-1 record over the Eagles in Charlottesville.
Crashing the Glass
- Through 10 games, Virginia ranks No. 10 in rebounds-per-game (45.3) a mark that ranks second in the ACC.
- UVA ranks No. 12 in NCAA Division I with 31.2 defensive rebounds per game.
- The Cavaliers have outrebounded their opponents in eight of their 10 games this season.
Last time out
- The Cavaliers returned to John Paul Jones Arena falling to Auburn 66-57 in the SEC/ACC Challenge.
- Kymora Johnson (22 pts, 13 reb, 3 stl) recorded her first double-double of the season and second of her career. Her 13 rebounds marked a career-high.
- Virginia trailed by as many as 15 points, but pulled within three late in the fourth quarter.
Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket
- After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.
- The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.
- Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
- On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.
- The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.
2024-25 Season Opponents
- This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.
- One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will be back in action on Tuesday (Dec. 17) when they host UMES in non-conference action.
- Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX)
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).