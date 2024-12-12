UVA Athletics Receives Transformational Gift from Alexis Ohanian

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF), Virginia Athletics, and Alexis Ohanian, General Partner and Founder of Seven Seven Six, announced today (Dec. 12) a transformational gift in support of Virginia Women’s Basketball. This gift is the largest in women’s basketball program history and will elevate Virginia Women’s Basketball’s recruiting and retention of championship level talent.

Ohanian, a UVA alumnus, has committed a multi-year gift which is the second largest gift to women’s athletics in UVA history. The gift will allow UVA to be a premier destination for female student-athletes while addressing the financial and competitive demands of this new era of college athletics.

“Alexis’ commitment to women’s sports is unparalleled,” said Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams. “He sees the value and he is willing to invest. His support will help attract championship talent to the University of Virginia and specifically, to UVA Women’s Basketball. I am extremely grateful for his foresight and commitment to the future of women’s athletics at the University of Virginia.”

Ohanian’s financial contribution will build on UVA’s long history of supporting female student-athletes which has led to 11 women’s NCAA Team National Championships, 57 women’s individual NCAA National Championships, and 19 Olympic Gold medals won by Virginia female student-athletes.

Ohanian, class of 2005, graduated from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia and has been a dedicated philanthropist and a champion of investing in women’s sports.

“It’s probably the question I get the most often these days–when are you going to make moves in women’s basketball?” said Ohanian. “I am proud to support the women’s program at my alma mater with this donation. It’s time to bring the nation’s best hoops talent to Charlottesville and win some championships in the next four years.”

Ohanian, best known as the co-founder and former executive chairman of the social media site Reddit, founded Venture Capital Firm Seven Seven Six four years ago. Seven Seven Six is committed to innovating products to processes in the hopes of pushing tech and VC forward as industries. Ohanian is the husband of Serena Williams, who won 23 individual Grand Slam championships during her legendary tennis career and is dad to daughters Alexis Olympia and Adira River.

