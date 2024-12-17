Second Half Surge Powers Virginia Past UMES

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Latasha Lattimore (18 pts, 6-10 FG, 15 reb) recorded a career-high on the boards as an emphatic second half powered Virginia (7-5) past Maryland Eastern Shore (4-8) by a score of 80-64 on Tuesday (Dec. 17) at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers shared the ball well assisting on 21 of their 26 made baskets. Kymora Johnson (24 pts, 9 reb, 6 ast) led Virginia offensively while Olivia McGhee (14 pts, 5 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk) provided a lift off the bench. Four total Cavaliers scored in double figures including Johnson, Lattimore, McGhee, and Breona Hurd (11).

Virginia dominated the glass outrebounding UMES, 40-24, led by Lattimore who recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 15 rebounds. Johnson pitched in nine rebounds of her own.

How It Happened

Virginia started quickly in the first as Clark scored the game’s first basket just five seconds into the game, but Virginia fell into a four-point hole [14-10] early on. The Cavaliers scored the final 11 points of the quarter to take a 22-14 lead into the break. Johnson and Hurd combined for 13 points in the opening frame. McGhee knocked down one three-pointer while recorded an assist, steal and block off the bench.

In the second period, UMES mounted a 7-0 scoring run and outscored Virginia 19-11 for the quarter. The Cavalier offense shot just 18 percent (2-11) in the frame, but Lattimore logged eight points (2-2 FG, 4-4 FT) in the period to the team with 12 points and eight rebounds at the half. The teams went into the halftime break with the score knotted at 33-33.

The Hawks scored the first two baskets of the second half, but back-to-back three-pointers from Johnson and Hurd ignited a 10-1 UVA run to regain the lead [43-38]. The Cavaliers outscored UMES by a margin of 22-13 in the third quarter to break the game open as Johnson poured in nine of her 24 points in the period. The Cavaliers would take a 55-46 lead into the fourth.

Virginia opened the final period with a 10-1 scoring run and would go on to score 25 points in the quarter. McGhee led the team in the final 10 minutes scoring eight points in the frame on 3-for-4 shooting including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.

From Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton:

I thought it was a great team win. Feels good to get a dub. I think we had a lot of breakout performances, and I think players stepped up. Obviously the first half we just had to get over the hump. And now that we did, I think we’ll be on our way.

With The Win:

Virginia snaps a four-game losing streak

The Cavaliers improve to 4-0 all-time against UMES

UVA is 5-2 on the season at John Paul Jones Arena

Game Notes

Kymora Johnson recorded her seventh 20-point game of the season and marked the 15 th of her career

of her career Latasha Lattimore logged her fourth double-double of the season

Double figure scorers: Johnson (24), Lattimore (18), McGhee (14), Hurd (11)

Hurd has scored in double-figures in eight of her first 12 collegiate games

Taylor Lauterbach recorded five blocks on the night, just one shy of a career-high

The Cavaliers were 83 percent (20-24) from the free-throw line, their second-highest mark of the season

The Virginia bench combined for 33 points, it’s third-highest total of the year

Virginia outscored UMES 19-9 on fast breaks

Payton Dunbar made her first collegiate start

Up Next:

The Cavaliers return to action on Saturday (Dec. 21) when they take host Coppin State. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).