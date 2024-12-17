Virginia Returns to Action Against UMES Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (6-5) is set to host Maryland Eastern Shore (4-7) on Tuesday (Dec. 17). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
Broadcast Information
- Tuesday’s game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available on espn.com/watch and the ESPN app for customers with the ACC Network included by their TV provider.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.
For Openers
- Virginia returns to action on Tuesday (Dec. 17) to host UMES (4-7) at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Virginia plays its first game in nine days.
- Corey Spector and Mack McCarty will have the call.
- Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 982-554 (.640) record.
Series History
- Virginia is set to match up with UMES for the fourth time in series history.
- Virginia holds an unblemished 3-0 record against the Hawks.
- All three prior contests were held in Charlottesville including a 72-52 Virginia win last season.
Last Time Out
- The Cavaliers opened conference play falling to Boston College by a score of 72-57.
- Latasha Lattimore (23 pts, 9 reb) recorded a season-high in points while Kymora Johnson (11 pts, 4 ast, 6 stl) logged a career-high in steals.
- The loss marked Virginia’s fourth straight and its second defeat at John Paul Jones Arena this season.
Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket
- After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.
- The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.
- Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
- On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.
- The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.
2024-25 Season Opponents
- This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.
- One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will be back in action on Saturday (Dec. 21) when they host Coppin State to wrap non-conference action.
- Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX)
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).
Coach Mox Media Availability 12.16.24