Cavaliers Wrap Non-Conference Play with Coppin State Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (7-5) is set to host Coppin State (4-7) on Saturday (Dec. 21). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Broadcast Information

Saturday’s game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available on espn.com/watch and the ESPN app for customers with the ACC Network included by their TV provider.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

For Openers

Virginia returns to action on Saturday (Dec. 21) to host Coppin State (8-5) at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Corey Spector and Lauren Moses will have the call.

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 983-554 (.640) record.

Series History

Virginia is set to match up with Coppin State for the seventh time in series history.

Virginia holds an unblemished 6-0 record against the Hawks.

All six prior contests were held in Charlottesville including a 55-41 Virginia win the last meeting between the teams in 2018.

Last Time Out

The Cavaliers snapped a four -game losing streak with an 80-64 win over Maryland Eastern Shore.

Kymora Johnson (24 pts, 9 reb, 6 ast) led the Cavaliers offensively while Latasha Lattimore (18 pts, 15 reb) recorded her fourth double-double of the season with a career-high on the glass.

Olivia McGhee (14 pts, 5 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk) provided a nice lift off the bench for the Cavaliers. The Virginia bench outscored their opponent’s bench 33-8.

The Cavaliers dominated the glass 40-24.

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.

The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.

Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.

One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

On the Horizon