Hoos Thankful for Noyan's Return to Health

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — This has not been an easy season for Edessa Noyan. A second-year forward on the University of Virginia women’s basketball team, she came down with pneumonia last month and spent nearly a week in the hospital, thousands of miles from her family in Sweden.

Noyan missed six games before being cleared to play again. Three of those games were in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where the Cavaliers went 1-2 in the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout.

“I’ve never been that sick before, so it was kind of hard,” Noyan said. “It was different because my family wasn’t here, but everybody here supported me. Everybody was always texting me when they were in Puerto Rico. And my athletic trainer”— Anthony Crescienzi—”was really supportive during the process.”

In her first game back, the 6-foot-3 Noyan played 19 minutes in Virginia’s ACC opener, a Dec. 8 loss to Boston College, and then she logged 12-plus minutes Tuesday night in a win over Maryland Eastern Shore. She totaled only five points in those games, however, and not until the Wahoos’ final non-conference game did she flash the form that earned her a starting spot coming into the season.

Noyan scored a career-best 16 points and grabbed a season-high six rebounds Saturday afternoon to help UVA hold off Coppin State 74-66 at John Paul Jones Arena.

“It felt really good,” said Noyan, who was a standout this past summer for Sweden’s Under-20 national team. “Everybody’s been so supportive of me through the whole process. I felt good in the last two practices, so then coming into this game, I had my confidence back.”

As for her fitness, “I’m almost there,” Noyan said. “My conditioning needs to get a little better, but I’m almost back fully.”

Noyan and her roommate, Latasha Lattimore, joined head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton at the postgame press conference Saturday.

Having Noyan back in the lineup “means a lot,” Lattimore said. “Going to Puerto Rico without her kind of just put the whole team in a little down state, but just coming back knowing that she was getting better and we were going to be able to have her back in practice [was uplifting], because she brings a lot of energy.”

Lattimore laughed. “She’s always ready to work. It doesn’t matter if it’s 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. she’s always going to come and show up for us. So just having her back, it feels really good. The energy’s there, for sure.”