Virginia Downs Coppin State to Close Non-Conference Slate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Four of Virginia’s starting five scored in double figures as the Cavaliers (8-5, 0-1 ACC) defeated Coppin State (8-6) 74-66 to close out non-conference play on Saturday (Dec. 21) at John Paul Jones Arena.

Latasha Lattimore (18 pts, 8-17 FG, 6 reb) recorded her second consecutive double-double and fifth of the season while Edessa Noyan (16 pts, 5-6 FG, 6 reb) enjoyed a break-out performance with a career-high point total. Kymora Johnson (13 pts, 9 ast, 6 reb) and Olivia McGhee (12 pts, 3 reb, 2 stl) each scored in double figures while Paris Clark (9 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl) provided an important lift as well.

How It Happened

Latasha Lattimore connected from deep on the first possession of the game to kickstart a 9-2 Cavalier scoring run to open first quarter. Lattimore flourished in the opening frame pouring in 12 of her 18 points while pulling down five rebounds, one block and one steal. The Cavaliers went into the first quarter break leading 22-15.

In the second period, the Cavaliers used an 8-2 run to stretch the lead into double-digits [32-21]. Back-to-back three pointers broke the game open for the Cavaliers as UVA ended the period on a 20-8 scoring run. Johnson led the team offensively in the second scoring 8 of her 13 points on 3-for-4 shooting including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Back-to-back 👌 Kymora Johnson and Olivia McGhee knock down consecutive three-pointers! Hoos lead it 42-24 😤#GoHoos🔸⚔️🔹 #GNSL pic.twitter.com/Qo0psJoqFg — Virginia Women's Basketball (@UVAWomensHoops) December 21, 2024

Coppin State netted the first four points of the second half, but the Cavaliers used a 9-3 scoring run to regain momentum. The Eagles ended the period on a 9-4 run to cut the Cavalier lead to 13 [60-47]. Noyan scored five points going 2-for-3 from the floor in the period to match her career-high of 13 points.

The Eagles continued to chip away at the Cavalier lead starting the fourth quarter on a 6-1 scoring run. Following three-pointer from Clark, Coppin State used a 9-0 run to cut the Cavalier lead to just one [64-63]. Up three points [69-66] with just 1:13 to play, Noyan connected on a dagger three-pointer from long range as the Cavaliers closed on an 8-2 run to seal the victory.

From Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton:

“Obviously, we made that pretty close at the end. Give Coppin State a lot of credit for keeping their fight up. I was just happy that we didn’t crumble when we hit some adversity, and we were able to pull out the win. I thought the first half we were really good, and I thought our defense was really good. We were locked in. We talked a lot about setting the tone in this game and every game we play at home, but particularly this pre-Christmas game. Sometimes players can be ready to go home for the holidays, and it’s hard to set the tone. So, I thought we did that. And then obviously, in the third quarter we got a little bit uninterested. But we were able to come back and get the win.”

With The Win:

Virginia improves to 7-0 in the all-time series with Coppin State

UVA is 28-8 against non-conference opponents under Amaka Agugua-Hamilton

The Cavaliers close their non-conference schedule with a record of 9-4 outside ACC play

Game Notes

Virginia never trailed in the game and led by as many as 21 points (2 nd , 0:32)

, 0:32) Four Cavaliers scored in double figures including: Latasha Lattimore (18), Edessa Noyan (16), Kymora Johnson (13) and Olivia McGhee (12)

Latasha Lattimore recorded her second consecutive double-double

Lattimore scored 18 points for the second straight game

Edessa Noyan notched a career-high with 16 points and a season-high 6 rebounds

Noyan knocked down multiple three-pointers (2) for the first time in her career

Olivia McGhee scored in double-figures for the second consecutive game

Paris Clark pulled down a season-high seven rebounds

Kymora Johnson matched a season-high with nine assists

The Cavaliers outscored Coppin State on 19-2 on fast break opportunities

Virginia outrebounded Coppin State 50-43

Up Next:

The Cavaliers return to action on Sunday (Dec. 29) when they travel to No. 3 Notre Dame. Tipoff at Purcell Pavilion is set for 12 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).