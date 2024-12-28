Virginia Travels to No. 3 Notre Dame Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (8-5) is set to travel to No. 3 Notre Dame (10-2) on Sunday (Dec. 29). Tipoff from Purcell Pavilion is set for noon on ACC Network.
Broadcast Information
- Sunday’s game will be streamed on ACC Network (ACCN) which is available on espn.com/watch and the ESPN app for customers with the ACC Network included by their TV provider.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.
For Openers
- Virginia returns to action on Sunday (Dec. 29) when the team travels to No. 3 Notre Dame (10-2) at noon on ACC Network (ACCN).
- Matt Shumacker and Debbie Antonelli will have the call.
- Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 984-554 (.640) record.
Series History
- Virginia is set to match up with Notre Dame for the 15th time in series history.
- Virginia is looking for its fourth win over Notre Dame in the history of the series, and its first-ever win in South Bend.
- The last Cavalier victory over Notre Dame was a 90-60 rout at John Paul Jones Arena on Jan. 26, 2020.
Wins Over Ranked Opponents
- The last time Virginia defeated a top-3 opponent was a 69-64 win over No. 3 Tennessee at home (11/20/11). The Cavaliers were unranked in that meeting.
- Virginia’s last road upset over a top-three opponent was an 80-73 win at No. 3 NC State (1/17/00). UVA was unranked in that meeting
- For the first time since the 2008-09 season, the Cavaliers recorded four wins over ranked opponents (at #15 Florida State, vs. #20 North Carolina, at #20 Louisville and #5 Virginia Tech) in 2023-24.
- Prior to Virginia naming Amaka Agugua-Hamilton head coach on March 21, 2022, the Cavaliers had lost 27 consecutive match ups to ranked opponents.
- Entering its match up against FSU, the Cavaliers were 3-47 in their last 50 games against ranked opponents.
- The win over the fifth-ranked Hokies marked UVA’s first over an AP top-5 foe since knocking off No. 4 Florida State on Feb. 16, 2017.
Last Time Out
- Virginia registered its second consecutive victory witha 74-66 win over Coppin State.
- Latasha Lattimore (18 pts, 10 reb) recorded her second consecutive double-double in the victory while Edessa Noyan (16 pts, 5-6 FG, 6 reb) had a career-high scoring night which included a dagger three-pointer to ice the game.
- Kymora Johnson (13 pts) and Olivia McGhee (12 pts) each scored in double-figures while Paris Clark (9 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl) stuffed the stat sheet as well.
Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket
- After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.
- The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.
- Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
- On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.
- The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.
2024-25 Season Opponents
- This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.
- One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will be back in action on Thursday (Jan. 2) when they host Wake Forest in ACC Action.
- Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX)
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).