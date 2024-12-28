Virginia Travels to No. 3 Notre Dame Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (8-5) is set to travel to No. 3 Notre Dame (10-2) on Sunday (Dec. 29). Tipoff from Purcell Pavilion is set for noon on ACC Network.

Broadcast Information

Sunday’s game will be streamed on ACC Network (ACCN) which is available on espn.com/watch and the ESPN app for customers with the ACC Network included by their TV provider.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

For Openers

Virginia returns to action on Sunday (Dec. 29) when the team travels to No. 3 Notre Dame (10-2) at noon on ACC Network (ACCN).

Matt Shumacker and Debbie Antonelli will have the call.

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 984-554 (.640) record.

Series History

Virginia is set to match up with Notre Dame for the 15th time in series history.

Virginia is looking for its fourth win over Notre Dame in the history of the series, and its first-ever win in South Bend.

The last Cavalier victory over Notre Dame was a 90-60 rout at John Paul Jones Arena on Jan. 26, 2020.

Wins Over Ranked Opponents

The last time Virginia defeated a top-3 opponent was a 69-64 win over No. 3 Tennessee at home (11/20/11). The Cavaliers were unranked in that meeting.

Virginia’s last road upset over a top-three opponent was an 80-73 win at No. 3 NC State (1/17/00). UVA was unranked in that meeting

For the first time since the 2008-09 season, the Cavaliers recorded four wins over ranked opponents (at #15 Florida State, vs. #20 North Carolina, at #20 Louisville and #5 Virginia Tech) in 2023-24.

Prior to Virginia naming Amaka Agugua-Hamilton head coach on March 21, 2022, the Cavaliers had lost 27 consecutive match ups to ranked opponents.

Entering its match up against FSU, the Cavaliers were 3-47 in their last 50 games against ranked opponents.

The win over the fifth-ranked Hokies marked UVA’s first over an AP top-5 foe since knocking off No. 4 Florida State on Feb. 16, 2017.

Last Time Out

Virginia registered its second consecutive victory witha 74-66 win over Coppin State.

Latasha Lattimore (18 pts, 10 reb) recorded her second consecutive double-double in the victory while Edessa Noyan (16 pts, 5-6 FG, 6 reb) had a career-high scoring night which included a dagger three-pointer to ice the game.

Kymora Johnson (13 pts) and Olivia McGhee (12 pts) each scored in double-figures while Paris Clark (9 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl) stuffed the stat sheet as well.

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.

The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.

Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.

One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

