Cavaliers Defeated 95-54 at No. 3 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Virginia scored the first four points of the game, but No. 3 Notre Dame (11-2, 2-0 ACC) responded swiftly and never looked back as the Cavaliers (8-6, 0-2 ACC) fell 95-54 in front of a sellout crowd on Sunday (Dec. 29) at Purcell Pavilion.

Virginia was led by Kymora Johnson who scored 12 points while pulling down three boards and dishing out three assists. Breona Hurd (10 pts, 7 reb) also scored in double figures.

Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo (28 pts) and Sonia Citron (25 pts) each recorded 20-point games while Olivia Miles (11 pts, 10 reb, 14 ast) recorded her second consecutive triple double.

How It Happened

The Cavaliers scored the first four points of the game as Lattimore and Noyan each converted in the paint. The Irish responded quickly with a 7-1 run to take its first lead of the game [7-5] following a three-pointer from Citron. Notre Dame closed the period on a 16-0 run to make the score 25-9 and the end of the first. Citron and Hidalgo combined for 21 first-quarter points.

Offensive struggles continued for the Cavaliers in the second period as UVA was held scoreless for the first 4:43 of the period as the Notre Dame scoring run ballooned to 28-0. The Cavaliers went into the halftime break trailing by a score of 43-19.

Johnson three to get UVA on the board in the second half, but the Cavaliers were outscored 26-13 in the period. The third quarter featured a 17-3 Irish run to push the Virginia deficit to 38 [65-27]. The Cavaliers trailed 69-32 going into the game’s final quarter.

The Cavaliers put forward their best offensive period in the fourth scoring 22 points led by eight points in the period from Breona Hurd.

Game Notes

Two Cavaliers scored in double figures including Johnson (12) and Hurd (10)

Johnson has scored in double figures in every game this season

Hurd pulled down seven rebounds, just three away from a double-double

UVA was outrebounded 54-31 on the day

Cavaliers are 1-4 when losing the battle on the glass

Virginia trailed by as many as 44 points matching its largest deficit of the season

The Cavaliers drop to 3-12 all-time against the Irish

Virginia falls to 0-6 on the road against Notre Dame

Up Next:

The Cavaliers return to action on Thursday (Jan. 2) when they host Wake Forest. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).