Cavaliers Welcome Wake Forest to JPJ Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (8-6, 0-2 ACC) is set to host Wake Forest (7-5, 0-1 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 2). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Broadcast Information

Thursday’s game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available on espn.com/watch and the ESPN app for customers with the ACC Network included by their TV provider.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

For Openers

Virginia returns to action on Thursday (Jan. 2) when the team hosts Wake Forest (7-5) at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Jason Patterson and Lauren Moses will have the call.

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 984-555 (.640) record.

Series History

Virginia is set to match up with Wake Forest for the 83rd time in series history.

The Cavaliers hold a 71-11 advantage in the series with a 32–3 mark at home against the Demon Deacons.

The two teams have matched up in the first round of the last three ACC Tournaments with Wake Forest advancing in each.

The Cavaliers have one each of the last two regular-season meetings against Wake Forest including an 87-79 triumph last season.

Last Time Out

Virginia saw a two-game winning streak snapped at No. 3 Notre Dame falling to the Irish by a score of 54-95.

Virginia scored the first four points of the game, but the Irish responded swiftly and never looked back after a 28-0 scoring run, the longest of any UVA opponent this season.

Kymora Johnson led the team with 12 points while pulling down three rebounds and dishing out three assists. Breona Hurd (10 pts, 7 reb) also scored in double figures.

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.

The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.

Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.

One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

