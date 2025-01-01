Cavaliers Welcome Wake Forest to JPJ Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (8-6, 0-2 ACC) is set to host Wake Forest (7-5, 0-1 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 2). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
Broadcast Information
- Thursday’s game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available on espn.com/watch and the ESPN app for customers with the ACC Network included by their TV provider.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.
For Openers
- Virginia returns to action on Thursday (Jan. 2) when the team hosts Wake Forest (7-5) at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Jason Patterson and Lauren Moses will have the call.
- Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 984-555 (.640) record.
Series History
- Virginia is set to match up with Wake Forest for the 83rd time in series history.
- The Cavaliers hold a 71-11 advantage in the series with a 32–3 mark at home against the Demon Deacons.
- The two teams have matched up in the first round of the last three ACC Tournaments with Wake Forest advancing in each.
- The Cavaliers have one each of the last two regular-season meetings against Wake Forest including an 87-79 triumph last season.
Last Time Out
- Virginia saw a two-game winning streak snapped at No. 3 Notre Dame falling to the Irish by a score of 54-95.
- Virginia scored the first four points of the game, but the Irish responded swiftly and never looked back after a 28-0 scoring run, the longest of any UVA opponent this season.
- Kymora Johnson led the team with 12 points while pulling down three rebounds and dishing out three assists. Breona Hurd (10 pts, 7 reb) also scored in double figures.
Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket
- After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.
- The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.
- Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
- On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.
- The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.
2024-25 Season Opponents
- This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.
- One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will be back in action on Thursday (Jan. 9) when they travel to Clemson.
- Tipoff at Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX)
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).