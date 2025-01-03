Hoos Give Fans Reason to Cheer in ACC Win

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — With 1:43 to play in the third quarter, Wake Forest’s Demeara Hinds went to the line for two free throws Thursday night. She missed the first, and the volume level grew inside John Paul Jones Arena. Another miss would mean fans could claim free french fries from McDonald’s, and Hinds obliged, to the delight of the home crowd.

On the floor, Virginia’s players didn’t stop to celebrate. Latasha Lattimore grabbed the rebound of Hinds’ second miss and started a fast break that ended with a pass from Kymora Johnson to Olivia McGhee, who was fouled while making a contested layup. McGhee added the free throw, and that capped a 12-0 spurt that helped the Cavaliers pull away for a 69-46 win.

UVA scored the first nine points in that run on 3-pointers by Lattimore, Breona Hurd and Johnson. For the game, the Wahoos (9-6 overall, 1-2 ACC) shot 40 percent from beyond the arc, and they were 8 for 16 from long range in the second half.

Virginia came in shooting 29.9 percent from 3-point range. “So it wasn’t terrible,” head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said, “but this is going to help us.”

Six players made at least one trey each for the Wahoos, led by Hurd, a 6-foot-2 freshman from Waynesville, Mo. She was 3 for 4 from long range and 6 for 7 overall. Her only miss came in the game’s final minute.

Hurd, who started Virginia’s first 11 games, has come off the bench in the past four. She finished with 15 points, six rebounds and a game-high two blocked shots against Wake (7-6, 0-2).

For the season, Hurd is third on the team in scoring (10.5) and second in rebounding (6.0 per game). But she’s been prone to turnovers and is shooting only 38.5 percent from the floor (and 26.4 percent from 3-point range).

“I’ve had my downs,” Hurd said, “but my teammates have been pushing me to play harder and to just keep pushing. [They] keep installing confidence in me.”

Hurd and Johnson joined their head coach at the postgame press conference.

“Bre’s very talented,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “I think freshman year—and [Johnson] can attest to this, having gone through freshman year last year—there’s ups and downs. You gotta weather the storm, you gotta figure out the ACC, you gotta figure out how to play when you’re tired, you gotta figure out so many things … So she just had to get back on track, and I think she did.”

“It wasn’t like she wasn’t playing hard or anything like that. It was just sometimes you get into situations where you’re second-guessing yourself a little bit, and we just have to continue to remind her she has a bright future here. She’s a really good player. She plays multiple positions. She’s physical. She can do multiple things and she’s going to be a big part of our success. So it was good to see her get back on track tonight.”

Coming off the bench hasn’t affected her approach, Hurd said. “I just know when I get on the court I need to play my hardest and be there for the team, do whatever the team needs me to do.”