Kymora Johnson Named WBCA All-America Honorable Mention

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. —Virginia sophomore guard Kymora Johnson has been named a 2025 Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America honorable mention, as announced by the WBCA on Thursday (April 3).
Johnson becomes the first Cavalier player to earn WBCA All-America honorable mention honors since Jocelyn Willoughby was named an honorable mention in 2019-20. Johnson was also named an All-ACC First Team selection (March 4), becoming the first UVA sophomore to receive the honor since Schuye LaRue did so in 2001.
Johnson led the Cavaliers in scoring both overall and in conference play. In league games she averaged 17.2 points per game which ranked sixth at the conclusion of conference play. She led the ACC with 6.5 assists per game in conference play and was the only player in the ACC to average at least 17.0 points and 6 assists in league games. She also averaged 5.6 rebounds per game in conference play.
The sophomore accomplished a pair of major career milestones in 2024-25. She recorded just the third triple double in program history (20 pts, 11 reb, 11 ast) in a win over Pitt to join Dawn Staley as the only two Cavaliers to accomplish the feat. Johnson also became the 37th Cavalier to join the 1,000-point club following a season-high 33-point performance against Stanford.
The WBCA also announced that Paige Bueckers of the University of Connecticut is the 2025 Wade Trophy winner and headlines the 2025 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team.
2025 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches All Americans:
|Player
|Institution
|Georgia Amoore
|University of Kentucky
|Lauren Betts
|University of California, Los Angeles
|Madison Booker
|University of Texas
|Paige Bueckers
|University of Connecticut
|Hannah Hidalgo
|University of Notre Dame
|Kiki Iriafen
|University of Southern California
|Aneesah Morrow
|Louisiana State University
|Sarah Strong
|University of Connecticut
|Hailey Van Lith
|Texas Christian University
|JuJu Watkins
|University of Southern California
2025 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America honorable mention:
|Sarah Ashlee Barker
|University of Alabama
|Raegan Beers
|University of Oklahoma
|Mikayla Blakes
|Vanderbilt University
|Zoe Brooks
|North Carolina State University
|Jaloni Cambridge
|Ohio State University
|Sonia Citron
|University of Notre Dame
|Audi Crooks
|Iowa State University
|Katie Dinnebier
|Drake University
|Yvonne Ejim
|Gonzaga University
|Rori Harmon
|University of Texas
|Stailee Heard
|Oklahoma State University
|Maud Huijbens
|Gonzaga University
|Aziaha James
|North Carolina State University
|Lauren Jensen
|Creighton University
|Flau’Jae Johnson
|Louisiana State University
|Kymora Johnson
|University of Virginia
|Ta’Niya Latson
|Florida State University
|Ayoka Lee
|Kansas State University
|Darianna Littlepage-Buggs
|Baylor University
|Cotie McMahon
|Ohio State University
|Brooklyn Meyer
|South Dakota State University
|Olivia Miles
|University of Notre Dame
|Emeralda Morales
|Montana State University
|S’Mya Nichols
|University of Kansas
|Aaliyah Nye
|University of Alabama
|Lucy Olsen
|University of Iowa
|Te-Hina Paopao
|University of South Carolina
|Khamil Pierre
|Vanderbilt University
|Sedona Prince
|Texas Christian University
|JJ Quinerly
|West Virginia University
|Kiki Rice
|University of California, Los Angeles
|Saniya Rivers
|North Carolina State University
|Emma Ronsiek
|Colorado State University
|Madison Scott
|University of Mississippi
|Shyanne Sellers
|University of Maryland
|Serena Sundell
|Kansas State University
|Makayla Timpson
|Florida State University
|Allie Turner
|Gonzaga University
|Harmoni Turner
|Harvard University
|Mikaylah Williams
|Louisiana State University