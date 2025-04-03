Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Women's Basketball
Kymora Johnson Named WBCA All-America Honorable Mention

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. —Virginia sophomore guard Kymora Johnson has been named a 2025 Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America honorable mention, as announced by the WBCA on Thursday (April 3).

Johnson becomes the first Cavalier player to earn WBCA All-America honorable mention honors since Jocelyn Willoughby was named an honorable mention in 2019-20. Johnson was also named an All-ACC First Team selection (March 4), becoming the first UVA sophomore to receive the honor since Schuye LaRue did so in 2001.

Johnson led the Cavaliers in scoring both overall and in conference play. In league games she averaged 17.2 points per game which ranked sixth at the conclusion of conference play. She led the ACC with 6.5 assists per game in conference play and was the only player in the ACC to average at least 17.0 points and 6 assists in league games. She also averaged 5.6 rebounds per game in conference play.

The sophomore accomplished a pair of major career milestones in 2024-25. She recorded just the third triple double in program history (20 pts, 11 reb, 11 ast) in a win over Pitt to join Dawn Staley as the only two Cavaliers to accomplish the feat. Johnson also became the 37th Cavalier to join the 1,000-point club following a season-high 33-point performance against Stanford.

The WBCA also announced that Paige Bueckers of the University of Connecticut is the 2025 Wade Trophy winner and headlines the 2025 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team.

2025 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches All Americans:

Player Institution
Georgia Amoore University of Kentucky
Lauren Betts University of California, Los Angeles
Madison Booker University of Texas
Paige Bueckers University of Connecticut
Hannah Hidalgo University of Notre Dame
Kiki Iriafen University of Southern California
Aneesah Morrow Louisiana State University
Sarah Strong University of Connecticut
Hailey Van Lith Texas Christian University
JuJu Watkins University of Southern California

2025 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America honorable mention:

Sarah Ashlee Barker University of Alabama
Raegan Beers University of Oklahoma
Mikayla Blakes Vanderbilt University
Zoe Brooks North Carolina State University
Jaloni Cambridge Ohio State University
Sonia Citron University of Notre Dame
Audi Crooks Iowa State University
Katie Dinnebier Drake University
Yvonne Ejim Gonzaga University
Rori Harmon University of Texas
Stailee Heard Oklahoma State University
Maud Huijbens Gonzaga University
Aziaha James North Carolina State University
Lauren Jensen Creighton University
Flau’Jae Johnson Louisiana State University
Kymora Johnson University of Virginia
Ta’Niya Latson Florida State University
Ayoka Lee Kansas State University
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs Baylor University
Cotie McMahon Ohio State University
Brooklyn Meyer South Dakota State University
Olivia Miles University of Notre Dame
Emeralda Morales Montana State University
S’Mya Nichols University of Kansas
Aaliyah Nye University of Alabama
Lucy Olsen University of Iowa
Te-Hina Paopao University of South Carolina
Khamil Pierre Vanderbilt University
Sedona Prince Texas Christian University
JJ Quinerly West Virginia University
Kiki Rice University of California, Los Angeles
Saniya Rivers North Carolina State University
Emma Ronsiek Colorado State University
Madison Scott University of Mississippi
Shyanne Sellers University of Maryland
Serena Sundell Kansas State University
Makayla Timpson Florida State University
Allie Turner Gonzaga University
Harmoni Turner Harvard University
Mikaylah Williams Louisiana State University

 

