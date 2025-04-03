Kymora Johnson Named WBCA All-America Honorable Mention

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. —Virginia sophomore guard Kymora Johnson has been named a 2025 Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America honorable mention, as announced by the WBCA on Thursday (April 3).

Johnson becomes the first Cavalier player to earn WBCA All-America honorable mention honors since Jocelyn Willoughby was named an honorable mention in 2019-20. Johnson was also named an All-ACC First Team selection (March 4), becoming the first UVA sophomore to receive the honor since Schuye LaRue did so in 2001.

Johnson led the Cavaliers in scoring both overall and in conference play. In league games she averaged 17.2 points per game which ranked sixth at the conclusion of conference play. She led the ACC with 6.5 assists per game in conference play and was the only player in the ACC to average at least 17.0 points and 6 assists in league games. She also averaged 5.6 rebounds per game in conference play.

The sophomore accomplished a pair of major career milestones in 2024-25. She recorded just the third triple double in program history (20 pts, 11 reb, 11 ast) in a win over Pitt to join Dawn Staley as the only two Cavaliers to accomplish the feat. Johnson also became the 37th Cavalier to join the 1,000-point club following a season-high 33-point performance against Stanford.

The WBCA also announced that Paige Bueckers of the University of Connecticut is the 2025 Wade Trophy winner and headlines the 2025 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team.

Player Institution Georgia Amoore University of Kentucky Lauren Betts University of California, Los Angeles Madison Booker University of Texas Paige Bueckers University of Connecticut Hannah Hidalgo University of Notre Dame Kiki Iriafen University of Southern California Aneesah Morrow Louisiana State University Sarah Strong University of Connecticut Hailey Van Lith Texas Christian University JuJu Watkins University of Southern California

