Agugua-Hamilton Adds Ronald Hughey as Assistant Coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia head women’s basketball coach, Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, announced Friday (March 28) the hiring of Ronald Hughey as an assistant coach. Hughey joins the Cavalier staff following an 11-year stint as head coach at Houston.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce the addition of Ronald Hughey to my staff,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “I have known Hughey for 15-plus years and have always had a tremendous amount of respect for him as a friend and in this profession. He is a seasoned coach who will not only bring head coaching experience but will also immediately impact our program in recruiting and on the defensive side of the ball. He brings a variety of skill sets that will ultimately help us continue to enhance our program and I am thrilled to welcome Hughey into our Wahoo family!”

At Houston, Hughey led the Cougars to four appearances in the WNIT and oversaw the development of all-conference players such as Laila Blair, Jasmyne Harris and Dorian Branch. Prior to taking over at Houston, he accumulated 10 years of coaching experience as an assistant at the NCAA Division I level helping guide five different schools to the postseason each year from 2007-14 including Florida State, Texas, Rutgers, UCF and South Carolina.

A noted recruiter, Hughey played a major part in helping Florida State sign one of the nation’s top recruiting classes. Serving as an assistant coach in Tallahassee from 2012-14, he helped bring in a 2013 signing class which was ranked as the nation’s No. 7 class by All-Star Girls report and No. 11 by ESPN HoopGurlz. The group included three top-100 players, including McDonald’s All-American Kai James. During his time at FSU, Hughey also helped develop Natasha Howard into a WBCA All-American and an AP All-America Honorable Mention. Howard went on to be selected as the fifth overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2014 WNBA Draft.

Prior to his time at FSU, Hughey spent two years as an assistant at Texas. During his time in Austin, he helped the program advance to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments and landed consecutive top-15 recruiting classes landing the No. 12 class in 2012 and the 10th-best in 2011.

“I am extremely grateful and excited that Amaka has blessed me with such a fabulous opportunity to be a part of her outstanding staff at the prestigious University of Virginia,” said Hughey. “It’s time to get to work!”

A native of Charleston, S.C., Hughey earned his bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Limestone in 2006.

Ronald Hughey Coaching History

2014-25 – Houston – Head Coach

2012-14 – Florida State – Assistant Coach

2010-12 – Texas – Assistant Coach

2009-10 – Rutgers – Assistant Coach

2008-09 – UCF – Assistant Coach

2007-08 – South Carolina – Assistant Coach

2004-07 – South Carolina State – Assistant Coach