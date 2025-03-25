Johnson Named WBCA All-America Finalist

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia sophomore guard Kymora Johnson has been named a finalist for the 2025 Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association (WBCA) All-America Team, as announced by the organization on Tuesday (March 25).
Johnson was named an All-ACC First Team selection (March 4), becoming the first UVA sophomore to receive the honor since Schuye LaRue did so in 2001.
Johnson led the Cavaliers in scoring both overall and in conference play. In league games she averaged 17.2 points per game which ranked sixth at the conclusion of conference play. She led the ACC with 6.5 assists per game in conference play and was the only player in the ACC to average at least 17.0 points and 6 assists in league games. She also averaged 5.6 rebounds per game in conference play.
Johnson accomplished a pair of major career milestones in 2024-25. She recorded just the third triple double in program history (20 pts, 11 reb, 11 ast) in a win over Pitt to join Dawn Staley as the only two Cavaliers to accomplish the feat. Johnson also became the 37th Cavalier to join the 1,000-point club following a season-high 33-point performance against Stanford.
The 2025 WBCA Coaches’ All-America team will be announced on Thursday, April 3. The committee will select 10 players from the list of 50 finalists.
2025 WBCA Coaches’ All-America Finalists
|Player
|Institution
|Georgia Amoore
|University of Kentucky
|Sarah Ashlee Barker
|University of Alabama
|Raegan Beers
|University of Oklahoma
|Lauren Betts
|University of California, Los Angeles
|Mikayla Blakes
|Vanderbilt University
|Madison Booker
|University of Texas
|Zoe Brooks
|North Carolina State University
|Paige Bueckers
|University of Connecticut
|Jaloni Cambridge
|Ohio State University
|Sonia Citron
|University of Notre Dame
|Audi Crooks
|Iowa State University
|Katie Dinnebier
|Drake University
|Yvonne Ejim
|Gonzaga University
|Rori Harmon
|University of Texas
|Stailee Heard
|Oklahoma State University
|Hannah Hidalgo
|University of Notre Dame
|Maud Huijbens
|Gonzaga University
|Kiki Iriafen
|University of Southern California
|Aziaha James
|North Carolina State University
|Lauren Jensen
|Creighton University
|Flau’Jae Johnson
|Louisiana State University
|Kymora Johnson
|University of Virginia
|Ta’Niya Latson
|Florida State University
|Ayoka Lee
|Kansas State University
|Darianna Littlepage-Buggs
|Baylor University
|Cotie McMahon
|Ohio State University
|Brooklyn Meyer
|South Dakota State University
|Olivia Miles
|University of Notre Dame
|Emeralda Morales
|Montana State University
|Aneesah Morrow
|Louisiana State University
|S’Mya Nichols
|University of Kansas
|Aaliyah Nye
|University of Alabama
|Lucy Olsen
|University of Iowa
|Te-Hina Paopao
|University of South Carolina
|Khamil Pierre
|Vanderbilt University
|Sedona Prince
|Texas Christian University
|JJ Quinerly
|West Virginia University
|Kiki Rice
|University of California, Los Angeles
|Saniya Rivers
|North Carolina State University
|Emma Ronsiek
|Colorado State University
|Madison Scott
|University of Mississippi
|Shyanne Sellers
|University of Maryland
|Sarah Strong
|University of Connecticut
|Serena Sundell
|Kansas State University
|Makayla Timpson
|Florida State University
|Allie Turner
|Gonzaga University
|Harmoni Turner
|Harvard University
|Hailey Van Lith
|Texas Christian University
|JuJu Watkins
|University of Southern California
|Mikaylah Williams
|Louisiana State University