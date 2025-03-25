Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Women's Basketball
Johnson Named WBCA All-America Finalist

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia sophomore guard Kymora Johnson has been named a finalist for the 2025 Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association (WBCA) All-America Team, as announced by the organization on Tuesday (March 25).

Johnson was named an All-ACC First Team selection (March 4), becoming the first UVA sophomore to receive the honor since Schuye LaRue did so in 2001.

Johnson led the Cavaliers in scoring both overall and in conference play. In league games she averaged 17.2 points per game which ranked sixth at the conclusion of conference play. She led the ACC with 6.5 assists per game in conference play and was the only player in the ACC to average at least 17.0 points and 6 assists in league games. She also averaged 5.6 rebounds per game in conference play.

Johnson accomplished a pair of major career milestones in 2024-25. She recorded just the third triple double in program history (20 pts, 11 reb, 11 ast) in a win over Pitt to join Dawn Staley as the only two Cavaliers to accomplish the feat. Johnson also became the 37th Cavalier to join the 1,000-point club following a season-high 33-point performance against Stanford.

The 2025 WBCA Coaches’ All-America team will be announced on Thursday, April 3. The committee will select 10 players from the list of 50 finalists.

2025 WBCA Coaches’ All-America Finalists

Player Institution
Georgia Amoore University of Kentucky
Sarah Ashlee Barker University of Alabama
Raegan Beers University of Oklahoma
Lauren Betts University of California, Los Angeles
Mikayla Blakes Vanderbilt University
Madison Booker University of Texas
Zoe Brooks North Carolina State University
Paige Bueckers University of Connecticut
Jaloni Cambridge Ohio State University
Sonia Citron University of Notre Dame
Audi Crooks Iowa State University
Katie Dinnebier Drake University
Yvonne Ejim Gonzaga University
Rori Harmon University of Texas
Stailee Heard Oklahoma State University
Hannah Hidalgo University of Notre Dame
Maud Huijbens Gonzaga University
Kiki Iriafen University of Southern California
Aziaha James North Carolina State University
Lauren Jensen Creighton University
Flau’Jae Johnson Louisiana State University
Kymora Johnson University of Virginia
Ta’Niya Latson Florida State University
Ayoka Lee Kansas State University
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs Baylor University
Cotie McMahon Ohio State University
Brooklyn Meyer South Dakota State University
Olivia Miles University of Notre Dame
Emeralda Morales Montana State University
Aneesah Morrow Louisiana State University
S’Mya Nichols University of Kansas
Aaliyah Nye University of Alabama
Lucy Olsen University of Iowa
Te-Hina Paopao University of South Carolina
Khamil Pierre Vanderbilt University
Sedona Prince Texas Christian University
JJ Quinerly West Virginia University
Kiki Rice University of California, Los Angeles
Saniya Rivers North Carolina State University
Emma Ronsiek Colorado State University
Madison Scott University of Mississippi
Shyanne Sellers University of Maryland
Sarah Strong University of Connecticut
Serena Sundell Kansas State University
Makayla Timpson Florida State University
Allie Turner Gonzaga University
Harmoni Turner Harvard University
Hailey Van Lith Texas Christian University
JuJu Watkins University of Southern California
Mikaylah Williams Louisiana State University

