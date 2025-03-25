Johnson Named WBCA All-America Finalist

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia sophomore guard Kymora Johnson has been named a finalist for the 2025 Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association (WBCA) All-America Team, as announced by the organization on Tuesday (March 25).

Johnson was named an All-ACC First Team selection (March 4), becoming the first UVA sophomore to receive the honor since Schuye LaRue did so in 2001.

Johnson led the Cavaliers in scoring both overall and in conference play. In league games she averaged 17.2 points per game which ranked sixth at the conclusion of conference play. She led the ACC with 6.5 assists per game in conference play and was the only player in the ACC to average at least 17.0 points and 6 assists in league games. She also averaged 5.6 rebounds per game in conference play.

Johnson accomplished a pair of major career milestones in 2024-25. She recorded just the third triple double in program history (20 pts, 11 reb, 11 ast) in a win over Pitt to join Dawn Staley as the only two Cavaliers to accomplish the feat. Johnson also became the 37th Cavalier to join the 1,000-point club following a season-high 33-point performance against Stanford.

The 2025 WBCA Coaches’ All-America team will be announced on Thursday, April 3. The committee will select 10 players from the list of 50 finalists.

