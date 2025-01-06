Coach Mox Radio Show Returns Monday, Jan. 6

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Coach Mox Radio Show featuring live interviews with UVA head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and student-athletes is set to debut tonight (Jan. 6). The weekly program hosted by Luke Neer will air from 6-7 p.m. on 98.9-FM/1070-AM WINA.

Due to inclement weather, today’s show (Jan. 6) will be hosted remotely.

The remaining nine shows will be held at the Dairy Market, Charlottesville’s Premier Food Hall (946 Grady Ave). The first two in-person shows will be held at Milkman’s Bar. The remaining seven will be held at Starr Hill Brewery.

See the schedule below for the airdates and follow along on Twitter for weekly reminders and announcements of the scheduled guests.

2025 Coach Mox Radio Show (all shows start at 6 p.m.)