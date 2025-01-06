Virginia Ranked No. 3 In 2025 Perfect Game Preseason Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team is ranked No. 3 in the 2025 Perfect Game Preseason Poll that was released on Monday.

The No. 3 ranking is the highest Preseason Perfect Game ranking for Virginia since 2015 when the publication placed the Hoos in the No. 2 slot to enter the season.

UVA will play eight games in the regular season against ranked teams in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25, highlighted by contests with No. 10 Oregon State and No. 20 Oklahoma in the Karbach Round Rock Classic.

Texas A&M sits atop the poll with LSU, Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas, Clemson, Duke and Oregon State rounding out the Top 10. In total, six ACC teams made the Preseason Top 25 with Virginia being the highest representative from the league.

UVA will open the 2025 season in the Puerto Rico Challenge on Friday, February 14 against Michigan. First pitch from Ponce, Puerto Rico is slated for 2 p.m.