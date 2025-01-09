Virginia Travels to Clemson Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (9-6, 1-2 ACC) is set to travel to Clemson (10-5, 3-1 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 9). Tipoff from Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
Broadcast Information
- Thursday’s game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available on espn.com/watch and the ESPN app for customers with the ACC Network included by their TV provider.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.
For Openers
- Virginia returns to action on Thursday (Jan. 9) when the team travels to Clemson (10-5, 3-1 ACC) at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 985-555 (.640) record.
Series History
- Virginia is set to match up with Wake Forest for the 81st time in series history.
- The Cavaliers hold a 45-35 advantage in the series, but have fallen in four straight meetings with the Tigers.
- Virginia’s last win over Clemson was a 70-54 victory at John Paul Jones Arena on February 6, 2020.
Last Time Out
- Virginia notched its first conference win of the season with a 69-46 victory over Wake Forest at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Hot shooting in the second half powered Virginia to the win as the Cavaliers went 50-percend from beyond the arc in the final two periods.
- Five different Cavaliers connected from three point range in the third quarter alone. Six Cavaliers made a three pointer on the day.
- Kymora Johnson (16 pts, 7 reb, 8 ast) was just shy of a triple double while Breona Hurd (15 pts, 6 reb), and Latasha Lattimore (13 pts, 7 reb) also scored in double figures.
Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket
- After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.
- The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.
- Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
- On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.
- The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.
2024-25 Season Opponents
- This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.
- One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will be back in action on Sunday (Jan. 12) when they host Duke.
- Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 12 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN)
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).
Coach Mox Weekly Media Availability 01.08.25