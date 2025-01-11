Cavaliers Eye Sunday Matinee with No. 14 Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (10-6, 2-2 ACC) is set to host No. 14 Duke (12-4, 3-1 ACC) on Sunday (Jan. 12). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 12 p.m. on ACC Network.

Broadcast Information

Sunday’s game will air on ACC Network (ACCN) which is available on espn.com/watch and the ESPN app for customers with the ACC Network included by their TV provider.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

For Openers

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 986-555 (.640) record.

Series History

Virginia is set to match up with Duke for the 79th time in series history.

The Cavaliers are 35-44 in the all-time series with Duke and have dropped four straight meetings.

Virginia’s last win over Duke was a 67-54 victory at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 17, 2022

Kymora Johnson in a Category of Her Own

Virginia’s Kymora Johnson is the only player in the power-four conferences averaging 18+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists.

She ranks 4th in the ACC averaging 18.4 PPG, and fifth in the ACC with 5 APG.

Last Time Out

Virginia notched its first conference win of the season with a 69-46 victory over Wake Forest at John Paul Jones Arena.

Hot shooting in the second half powered Virginia to the win as the Cavaliers went 50-percend from beyond the arc in the final two periods.

Five different Cavaliers connected from three point range in the third quarter alone. Six Cavaliers made a three pointer on the day.

Kymora Johnson (16 pts, 7 reb, 8 ast) was just shy of a triple double while Breona Hurd (15 pts, 6 reb), and Latasha Lattimore (13 pts, 7 reb) also scored in double figures.

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.

The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.

Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.

One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

On the Horizon